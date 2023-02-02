^

IM Daniel Quizon topbills 2023 PCAP Draft

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 2, 2023 | 9:53am
International Master Daniel Quizon

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning national chess champion IM Daniel Quizon will topbill the third draft of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines on Sunday, February 5, at the Estancia Mall in Pasig City. 

Joining Quizon in the draft are IM Michael Concio, NM Homer Cunanan, NM Kim Steven Yap, NM Allan Cantonjos, NM Jovert Valenzuela, Bob Jones Liwagin, Rolando Yutuc, Stephen Reloj and others.

Quizon was conferred his “International Master '' title by Fide in 2018. He also recently won the Kalivungan Festival Open in Cotabato City in August of 2022. 

The first ever draft pick in PCAP history was GM Eugene Torre — a selection made by the Rizal Batch Towers. The overall pick in the 2022 PCAP Draft was NM Onofre Espiritu, who was taken by the Iriga Oragons.

Following the PCAP Draft, the All-Filipino Cup begins on February 18. PCAP trimmed down its three conferences to just two. Aside from the All-Filipino Cup, the league kept the import-spiced Wesley So Cup. In between the two cups will be an inter-commercial and an inter-collegiate tournament.

