^

Sports

Strong Group denied sweep by Dynamo in Dubai tiff

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 2, 2023 | 1:08am
Strong Group denied sweep by Dynamo in Dubai tiff
Shabazz Muhammad (in black)
Courtesy of Patrick Arias Castillo

MANILA, Philippines — Strong Group Philippines absorbed their first loss of the 32nd Dubai International Basketball Championship after suffering a tough loss at the hands of Lebanese squad Dynamo, 89-83, at the Al Nasr Club on Wednesday (early Thursday morning, Manila time).

After seizing the lead in the second salvo, the Strong Group were outhustled in the endgame as the Dynamo rode big triples from Clinton Robert.

Robert finished with a game-high 29 points built off of six triples, including two treys that provided the finishing kick against the Philippine squad.

He gave the Dyanmo their first lead since the start of the second quarter with a triple with 2:17 ticks left in the clock, 82-81.

The triple was part of an 11-2 run to end the ball game for Dynamo as the Strong Group failed to convert when they needed to the most.

Go-to scorers Shabazz Muhammad and Sedrick Barefield were held in check in the late goings of the match as they missed on crucial shots that could've helped the Strong Group inch closer.

Strong Group thus relinquished the top spot in their group to the Dynamo who are undefeated in four games. Strong Group are 3-1 heading into the knockout quarterfinals.

Muhammad finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in the losing effort for the Strong Group.

Jerom Lastimosa added 14 markers on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting clip off of the bench as Renaldo Balkman and Barefield struggled as starters, scoring 10 and nine points, respectively.

Nick Young, who was rested in the Strong Group's previous game, finished with 11 markers and two rebounds.

The quarterfinals of the tiff kick off on Thursday and Friday.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chot upbeat on Gilas chances

Chot upbeat on Gilas chances

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Gilas head coach Chot Reyes said yesterday he’s optimistic of the national team’s chances of advancing beyond...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group wary of Lebanese teams

Strong Group wary of Lebanese teams

11 hours ago
As expected, the Lebanese teams are emerging as the top threat to Strong Group's bid to bring the title back to Philippine...
Sports
fbtw

Manny in demand

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao is officially retired from boxing but continues to be in demand for appearances and exhibitions all over the world.
Sports
fbtw
Que levels up, vies vs big guns in Saudi International golf tilt

Que levels up, vies vs big guns in Saudi International golf tilt

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Angelo Que, who loves challenging himself in a highly competitive environment, hopes to make the most of his stint in the...
Sports
fbtw
Chris Gavina thrives in Taiwan's T1 League

Chris Gavina thrives in Taiwan's T1 League

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
Coach Chris Gavina is one of the brightest young minds we have today, and even if his head coaching duties in the PBA was...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Severino sends Philippines chessers on top

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
FIDE Master Sander Severino outplayed Milan Orsag in 38 moves of a Queen’s Gambit Exchange Variation to power the Philippines to a 2.5-1.5 win over the Czech Republic and a share of the lead after two rounds...
Sports
fbtw

Battle of GMs gets going in Malolos

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The country’s top Grandmasters, a group of young guns eyeing fame and glory and two top-notch lady woodpushers spice up the Battle of the Grandmasters chess tournament that got going yesterday at the Malolos...
Sports
fbtw

POSF to hurdle new obstacles

2 hours ago
The Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation is facing a very hectic schedule this year with two major international competitions basically just around the corner.
Sports
fbtw
Van der Valk wary of TCC title repeat

Van der Valk wary of TCC title repeat

2 hours ago
Guido Van der Valk is just as thrilled and inspired as the rest of the men of the tour for the Philippine Golf Tour restart...
Sports
fbtw

Gomera resumes PPS title hunt in Bais

2 hours ago
Mcleen Gomera shoots for a “double” in the PPS-PEPP Mayor Luigi Goñi National Tennis Juniors Championships that gets going today at the Bais City Tennis Club courts in Negros Oriental.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with