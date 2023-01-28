KBL: Alvano shines as Wonju win 4th straight, Belangel's Daegu fall against league-worst Seoul

MANILA, Philippines — Ethan Alvano came up big for the Wonju DB Promy as they won their fourth straight game in the 2022-23 Korean Basketball League (KBL) season against the Jeonju KCC Egis, 89-73, at the Wonju Sports Complex on Saturday.

Alvano finished with a team-high 15 points along with three rebounds, four assists, and four steals to lead Wonju to their 16th victory of the year for a 16-20 slate in the standings.

The Fil-Am guard received support from five other Wonju players in twin-digit scoring as Hyunho Kim, Jongkyu Kim and Dewan Hernandez all chipped in 12 markers each.

Heo Ung led the losing effort for Jeonju with 32 points as they slid to 16-19.

Elsewhere, the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus lost their second game in a row as they fell to league-worst Seoul Samsung Thunders in overtime, 118-116, at Jamsil Student Gymnasium.

The struggling Daegu could not get back into the win column despite a 22-point outburst from SJ Belangel built on four triples. He also had four rebounds, five assists, and a steal.

Daegu fall to 13-21 but remain above the Thunders who improved to 10-25.

In the other game Saturday, Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers bested Anyang KGC, 68-63.

Though Gutang saw limited minutes and finished with just two points and four rebounds, four Sakers scored in double digits to pace a balanced victory over league leaders Anyang who fell to 23-11.

Changwon, who are running second, improved to 21-13.

Abando was not activated by Anyang in the loss.

Meanwhile, on Friday, RJ Abarrientos' Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus nipped Seoul, 85-70, at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium.

Ulsan jumped to a double digit lead, 27-17, at the end of the opening salvo and survived a cold shooting night from Abarrientos who went 0-of-6 from beyond the arc as he finished with just two points, but added six assists and one steal in the victory.

The Mobis Phoebus won their fourth straight contest and improved to 21-14.

Dave Ildefonso was not utilized in the Suwon KT Sonicboom's 90-76 victory over the Goyang Carrot Jumpers also on Friday.

The Sonicboom have a 15-19 slate for the season.