Go, Constantino stumble, but advance

MANILA, Philippines – Lois Kaye Go blew a scorching start with a faltering finish as she fumbled with a 73 while Harmie Constantino slipped with a 74 in the second round of the Thailand Ladies PGA Qualifying School still paced by Thai amateur Achiraya Sriwong in Nakhon Nayok, northeast of Bangkok.

But the two Filipina aces, who matched 69s in the first round of the 54-hole elims for joint seventh, safely made the first cut with 142 and 143 aggregates, respectively, way off Sriwong’s 135 total but well within their target (Top 20) at tied 13th and 16th places, respectively.

Chanelle Avaricio also carded a 73 but stood below the final cut at joint 22nd with 144 while Lizbeth Alcantara and Marvi Monsalve barely survived the cut at 150 and 151 after 75 and 74, respectively, but will have to shoot in the low 60s at the Watermill Golf Club and Resort layout to keep their slim hopes alive in one of the region’s premier ladies circuit, which unveils its new season next week — the THB1.7 million BGC Championship, also at Watermill course.

Gretchen Villacencio, meanwhile, hardly improved with a 76 after a 78 for a 154 and missed the first cut.

Five shots off Sriwong after 18 holes, Go pulled within three with birdies on Nos. 1 and 3 but she dropped a shot on No. 8 and failed to recover and reeled back with bogeys on Nos. 11 and 12.

She did birdie the par-5 No. 13 but yielded another stroke on the last long hole (No. 17) for a 35-38.

In contrast, Constantino struggled early, making three straight bogeys from No. 2. She parred the next six holes but dropped another stroke on No. 11 before checking her skid by birdying the last two par-5s for a 39-35.

Avaricio, who posted three victories in last year’s edition of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, also hobbled with bogeys on Nos. 3 and 4 after an opening 71. She recovered the strokes on Nos. 9 and 11 to break into the Top 20 but suffered mishaps on Nos. 13 and 15 before hitting a birdie on the 17th for a 37-36.

Sriwong posted a one-birdie, one-bogey card at the back where she teed off in the afternoon wave then mixed three birdies against two bogeys at the front to save a 71 and stay in control at 135.

She remained three strokes clear of compatriot Alisara Wedchakama, who put in a 70 for a 138 while Nattarika Sensai and another local amateur Soottinee Ngamkham shared third place at 139 after identical 69s.

Alcantara, meanwhile, birdied No. 2 but wavered with four bogeys the rest of the way as she turned in a second straight 75 for 150 while Monsalve hit two late birdies to scramble for a 74 and 151 for joint 59th.