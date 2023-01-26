^

Sports

Go, Constantino stumble, but advance

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 26, 2023 | 10:10pm
Go, Constantino stumble, but advance
Harmie Constantino
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Lois Kaye Go blew a scorching start with a faltering finish as she fumbled with a 73 while Harmie Constantino slipped with a 74 in the second round of the Thailand Ladies PGA Qualifying School still paced by Thai amateur Achiraya Sriwong in Nakhon Nayok, northeast of Bangkok.

But the two Filipina aces, who matched 69s in the first round of the 54-hole elims for joint seventh, safely made the first cut with 142 and 143 aggregates, respectively, way off Sriwong’s 135 total but well within their target (Top 20) at tied 13th and 16th places, respectively.

Chanelle Avaricio also carded a 73 but stood below the final cut at joint 22nd with 144 while Lizbeth Alcantara and Marvi Monsalve barely survived the cut at 150 and 151 after 75 and 74, respectively, but will have to shoot in the low 60s at the Watermill Golf Club and Resort layout to keep their slim hopes alive in one of the region’s premier ladies circuit, which unveils its new season next week — the THB1.7 million BGC Championship, also at Watermill course.

Gretchen Villacencio, meanwhile, hardly improved with a 76 after a 78 for a 154 and missed the first cut.

Five shots off Sriwong after 18 holes, Go pulled within three with birdies on Nos. 1 and 3 but she dropped a shot on No. 8 and failed to recover and reeled back with bogeys on Nos. 11 and 12.

She did birdie the par-5 No. 13 but yielded another stroke on the last long hole (No. 17) for a 35-38.

In contrast, Constantino struggled early, making three straight bogeys from No. 2. She parred the next six holes but dropped another stroke on No. 11 before checking her skid by birdying the last two par-5s for a 39-35.

Avaricio, who posted three victories in last year’s edition of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, also hobbled with bogeys on Nos. 3 and 4 after an opening 71. She recovered the strokes on Nos. 9 and 11 to break into the Top 20 but suffered mishaps on Nos. 13 and 15 before hitting a birdie on the 17th for a 37-36.

Sriwong posted a one-birdie, one-bogey card at the back where she teed off in the afternoon wave then mixed three birdies against two bogeys at the front to save a 71 and stay in control at 135.

She remained three strokes clear of compatriot Alisara Wedchakama, who put in a 70 for a 138 while Nattarika Sensai and another local amateur Soottinee Ngamkham shared third place at 139 after identical 69s.

Alcantara, meanwhile, birdied No. 2 but wavered with four bogeys the rest of the way as she turned in a second straight 75 for 150 while Monsalve hit two late birdies to scramble for a 74 and 151 for joint 59th.

GOLF

HARMIE CONSTANTINO

LOIS KAYE GO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacquiao, Paradigm headed for trial in US

Pacquiao, Paradigm headed for trial in US

12 hours ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and a sports management firm he was previously associated with will be heading to a trial in the...
Sports
fbtw
Full force in Cambodia

Full force in Cambodia

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Committed beyond the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and tournament proper, the PBA is ready to do its part in Gilas Pilipinas’...
Sports
fbtw
Gerald Anderson, KalosPh nail win No. 2 in Ballout Hoops

Gerald Anderson, KalosPh nail win No. 2 in Ballout Hoops

9 hours ago
Celebrity baller Gerald Anderson and the rest of KalosPh are making a strong case for this year’s Ballout Season 2...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga need to work on defense, says Lastimosa

Tropang Giga need to work on defense, says Lastimosa

By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
In his first game as TNT head coach, Lastimosa said that though his wards exceeded his expectations on one end, there was...
Sports
fbtw
Sixers thwart Simmons, Nets; Lillard explodes for 60 points in Portland win

Sixers thwart Simmons, Nets; Lillard explodes for 60 points in Portland win

8 hours ago
The Philadelphia 76ers won their grudge match against Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets 137-133 as Damian Lillard erupted...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Go, Constantino stumble, but advance

Go, Constantino stumble, but advance

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Lois Kaye Go blew a scorching start with a faltering finish as she fumbled with a 73 while Harmie Constantino slipped with...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic wary of semifinal underdog in quest for 22nd Slam title

Djokovic wary of semifinal underdog in quest for 22nd Slam title

5 hours ago
Novak Djokovic has won all nine of his Australian Open semifinals and is not ready to let Tommy Paul ruin his unblemished...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez knocks out Diliman, seals UCBL finals duel vs CEU

Olivarez knocks out Diliman, seals UCBL finals duel vs CEU

5 hours ago
Olivarez College ousted defending champion Diliman College with a dominant 72-57 victory in their do-or-die semis match in...
Sports
fbtw
Sun Life Cycle PH returns in April

Sun Life Cycle PH returns in April

8 hours ago
The Sun Life Cycle PH, a fun ride open to all ages and skill set, wheels back into the mainstream after a three-year hiatus...
Sports
fbtw
Inaugural Junior PGT attracts massive field

Inaugural Junior PGT attracts massive field

8 hours ago
Ninety-one junior golfers, a mix of some of the leading players in the ranks and siblings and offsprings of former and current...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with