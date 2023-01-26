All-Stars drafted before tip-off

MANILA, Philippines — This season’s All-Star teams will be drafted right before the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, the NBA and NBPA announced Tuesday.LeBron James and Kevin Durant drafted their respective teams 10 days ahead of last season’s All-Star Game, but the league decided to switch things up for the 2022-23 campaign. Team captains will be picking their teams pregame, building their rosters from a pool of starters and reserves in each conference.

The player with the most fan votes in the East and West will be deemed the respective team captains. TNT will announce both the captains and the starters on Thursday.

TNT will also be airing the pregame draft and All-Star game, which will be played in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19.

