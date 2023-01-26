Langoy Pilipinas set for launch

MANILA, Philippines — A new national swimming competitions for children aged six to 17 years old is set for launch next month involving 10 local government units in Manila, Visayas and Mindanao.

Dubbed “Langoy Pilipinas,” the event, which was conceptualized by swimming coach and event organizer Darren Evangelista, targets not only school-based teams and established swimming clubs but also the less fortunate children and out-of-school youth.

“The tournament is open to all Filipino young swimmers, regardless of their affiliations and religions. Everybody is welcome. We’re currently in close coordination with partner LGUs so we can identify those less fortunate swimmers in their respective communities to join the event,” said Evangelista, head of the organizing GoldenEast Ads Promo and Events.

Evangelista, former member of Mapua Cardinals that won the NCAA title in the 90’s, and five-time NCAA swimming champion coach, stressed the conceptualization of the competitions is based on important objectives: to strengthen grassroots development, improve tourism through sports, create a wave of livelihood opportunities, enhance positive values and sportsmanship, and promote family togetherness.

Included in the program as partner are cities of Manila, Tarlac, Cavite and Laguna in Luzon, Bohol, Roxas and Bacolod in Visayas and Saranggani and Cagayan de Oro in Mindanao.

The event is will be held in close coordination with the Swimming League Philippines (SLP), Philippine Swimming League (PSL) and Congress of Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (COPA).

“For the Manila event, preparation is ongoing with close coordination with the Office of Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna as well as the Manila Sports Council (MASCO),” said Evangelista.