^

Sports

Pros gear up for massive comeback in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao

Philstar.com
January 23, 2023 | 11:11am
Pros gear up for massive comeback in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao
The organizing IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. expects a banner cast in the upcoming event, this being the lone pro-laced race in a busy season with a slew of top foreign endurance racers from all over tipped to dispute top honors in the 1.9k swim-90k bike-21k run distance race set over a championship course.
IRONMAN 70.3

MANILA, Philippines – The IRONMAN 70.3 Davao is ready not just for a grand comeback on March 26 at Azuela Cove but also for the pros’ return to one of the highlight events of each triathlon season.

The organizing IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. expects a banner cast in the upcoming event, this being the lone pro-laced race in a busy season with a slew of top foreign endurance racers from all over tipped to dispute top honors in the 1.9k swim-90k bike-21k run distance race set over a championship course.

Mauricio Mendez of Mexico stunned multi-titled Tim Reed of Australia in the first IM 70.3 race held in Davao in 2018 while Germany’s Markus Rolli foiled another Aussie legend Craig Alexander the following year.

The IM 70.3 Davao, expected to boost the city’s economy and the tourism sector, will also serve as a qualifying race to the World Championship in Finland in August.

Davao was actually slated to hold a third IM 70.3 race last year after a two-year hiatus due to pandemic but the event was put on hold due to developments in Mindanao’s premier city. The wait, however, only gave the organizers and the hosts more time to prepare and guarantee a bigger, talent-laden race, which offers $30,000 for the winners in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

“We are thrilled and excited to be starting out the new triathlon season with a comeback race in one of the country’s top triathlon hubs,” said Princess Galura, general manager of the IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc., whose vision is to put the Philippines in the world sports tourism map through its staging of world-class endurance races.

Spicing up the IM 70.3 Davao is the Girls’ Run on March 24 and the IronKids on March 25.

“After the challenges we had faced during the pandemic, we have coordinated with the local authorities not only to stage a safe race experience for the athletes but also to put up the best possible IM 70.3 in Davao,” added Galura.

For details/listup, log on to ironman.com/im703-davao-philippines.

IRONMAN

TRIATHLON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Swiatek, Gauff dumped out; Tsitsipas survives scare

11 hours ago
Top seed Iga Swiatek and a tearful Coco Gauff both crashed out in straight sets in the Last 16 on Sunday in yet more shocks at the Australian Open.
Sports
fbtw
Gerald Anderson shines in Ballout debut

Gerald Anderson shines in Ballout debut

21 hours ago
A veteran of the MPBL, Anderson knocked in 19 points, including four 3-point shots, proving to everyone that he’s a...
Sports
fbtw
PBA governors&rsquo; cup unfolds

PBA governors’ cup unfolds

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
The road to redemption starts for the Meralco Bolts, who with a healthier crew sets out on a stronger campaign in the PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Llover outpoints Canete in Pacquiao-promoted 'Blow-by-Blow'

Llover outpoints Canete in Pacquiao-promoted 'Blow-by-Blow'

1 day ago
Llover’s unanimous decision over Canete highlighted the 14-fight card staged at the Barangay Mauway Executive Sports...
Sports
fbtw

Back then and now

By Bill Velasco | 11 hours ago
Imagine a world without WiFi.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jamahal Hill wins UFC light heavyweight title; Moreno retains flyweight belt

Jamahal Hill wins UFC light heavyweight title; Moreno retains flyweight belt

By Rick Olivares | 15 minutes ago
An emotional Jamahal Hill sobbed after the match as he became the first of Dana White’s Contender Series alumni to win...
Sports
fbtw
Pros gear up for massive comeback in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao

Pros gear up for massive comeback in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao

24 minutes ago
The IRONMAN 70.3 Davao is ready not just for a grand comeback on March 26 at Azuela Cove but also for the pros’ return...
Sports
fbtw

Depleted Celtics edge Raptors

11 hours ago
The Boston Celtics shook off the absence of injured Jayson Tatum and the early exits of Marcus Smart and Robert Williams to beat the Toronto Raptors 106-104 on Saturday and push their NBA winning streak to nine...
Sports
fbtw
VSCT riders ready to hit road

VSCT riders ready to hit road

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Victoria Sports Cycling Team has formally introduced itself as the country’s newest king of the road, ready to fly the...
Sports
fbtw

TCC Invitational returns with record purse

11 hours ago
The Country Club Invitational braces for a grand return after a two-year hiatus with the best and the brightest eager to launch their drives in the richest-ever edition of the flagship tournament of the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with