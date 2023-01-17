^

Sharma backs Mighty Warriors in UBL victory

January 17, 2023
Sharma backs Mighty Warriors in UBL victory
Ram Sharma (No. 93) on defense for the Mighty Warriors.
United Basketball League

MANILA, Philippines – With former PBA player Carlo Sharma and family in attendance, Ram Sharma made his presence felt in the limited minutes given to him, helping Mighty Warriors in outplaying MBC, 74-52, in the United Basketball League’s fifth season at the Systems Plus Computer College Gym in Caloocan.

In just 13 minutes of action, the second-generation Sharma produced eight points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field, while grabbing three rebounds and completed a block.

Sharma played a key role, but it was Shaun Haw, Luigi Almanza and Kris Lagat.

Haw led the way with 18 points, followed by Almanza with 12 points to go along with nine assists and Lagat tallied 11.

Also winning were host school SPCC, which nipped PCAF, 56-54, in the under-19 division, Blue Panthers walloping Pheno Ballers, 72-38, in the under-17 division, Manila Braves outlasting MBC, 50-42, in the under-13 category, MBC striking back with a 57-47 win over Kinetic in 16-under class, Manila Braves’ 14-under team dumping MBC, 62-53, and Legends’ 15-under defeating Manila Braves, 67-56.

SPCC was paced by Joshua Russel, who came away with 15 points and five rebounds.

Action in the UBL’s fifth season resumes this weekend at the SPCC gym. 

CARLOS SHARMA
