^

M4: ECHO shuts down ONIC, enters upper bracket finals

Philstar.com
January 13, 2023 | 9:57am
JAKARTA — ECHO Philippines secured at least a silver-medal finish for the Philippines as it shut down ONIC Esports, 3-1, in the upper bracket semifinals of the M4 World Championship Knockout Stages at the Indoor Stadium Senayan here.

ONIC started aggressively in Game One, which proved advantageous for the Orcas as they won team fights and secured key objectives to take the first game. But ONIC managed to equalize in a tight Game Two thanks to the MVP plays of Filipino jungler Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol for the Yellow Porcupines.

ECHO wonder kid Alston "Sanji" Pabico along with Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera's Chou propelled the Orcas to match point after a quick 11 minute and 41 second game, scoring 20 kills to ONIC's nine.

Backed against the wall, ONIC controlled most of the game but Benedict “Bennyqt” Gonzales on the Beatrix secured key kills for ONIC, securing the MVP citation and leading his team to the upper bracket finals.

The wins set up a rematch of the MPL Philippines Season 10 Grand Finals: ECHO Philippines versus Blacklist International, which will happen Saturday, January 13, at 8 p.m. (Manila time).


