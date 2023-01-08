^

Eala makes pro debut vs Japanese in Australian Open

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
January 8, 2023 | 3:02pm
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines – Neophyte Alex Eala tangles with a seasoned counterpart in Misaki Doi of Japan for her highly anticipated debut in the 2023 Australian Open women’s singles qualifiers.

Ranked No. 215 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, the Filipina tennis prodigy faces a tall order against WTA No. 172 Doi in Round 1 of the qualifying draw at the Melbourne Park.

Game time is at 7 a.m. (Manila time) onwards depending on the duration of the first scheduled matches at Court 8 with Eala eyeing to move on to the next round of the tough 128-player qualifying phase.

Eala, 17, needs three wins in the qualifiers to advance to the main draw, where the best women’s tennis players are waiting, led by world No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland.

The 31-year-old Doi is expected to be a tough nut to crack for Eala not only due to a higher WTA ranking but a way richer experience with almost 300 matches in her bag.

But while the mission is easier said than done, Eala assures her readiness after a warm-up action in the W60 Canberra last week before her first women’s Grand Slam tourney.

“I feel ready,” said Eala, a winner of doubles Grand Slams in the 2020 Australian Open and 2021 French Open, and the 2022 US Open singles.

“It will be a career first for me as I have never previously contested Grand Slam qualifying and, to be honest, I am over the moon to be fighting for a place in the main draw of a major tournament.”

ALEX EALA

AUSTRALIAN OPEN

TENNIS
