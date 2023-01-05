Ricafort takes over as PLDT head coach

MANILA, Philippines — Rald Ricafort will try to weave his championship magic with another Premier Volleyball League team – the PLDT High Speed Hitters.

Fresh from his memorable coaching debut in the Petro Gazz Angels’ fantastic PVL Reinforced Conference title conquest late last year, Ricafort will bring his act to the High Speed Hitters where he will take over from George Pascua starting in the Open Conference unfurling Feb. 4.

Ricafort also brought with him Arnold Laniog, a former Petro Gazz head coach himself, as his lead assistant.

“Yes, Rald Ricafort is our new coach,” PLDT team manager Bajjie del Rosario yesterday told The STAR.

It’s a stunning development for the Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchise, which acquired the young, vibrant mentor just a month after he proved his worth by winning the title with Petro Gazz.

“Siyempre, nandun yung pressure lagi to compete pero sa akin, mae-enjoy ko ito. Dito naman, yung challenge is to give the extra push to this PLDT team na malakas din naman at maging motivated sila to find their next level,” said Ricafort.