New champion coach takes over PLDTâ€™s reins in PVL

New champion coach takes over PLDT’s reins in PVL

Rald Ricafort has brought his act to the High Speed Hitters, taking over from George Pascua starting in the Open Conference unfurling February 4.

MANILA, Philippines – Rald Ricafort will try to weave his championship magic with another Premier Volleyball League team — the PLDT High Speed Hitters.

Fresh from his memorable coaching debut in the Petro Gazz Angels’ fantastic PVL Reinforced Conference title conquest late last year, Ricafort has brought his act to the High Speed Hitters, taking over from George Pascua starting in the Open Conference unfurling February 4.

Ricafort also brought with him Arnold Laniog, a former Petro Gazz head coach himself, as the former’s lead assistant.

“Yes, Rald Ricafort is our new coach,” PLDT team manager Bajjie del Rosario told The STAR on Wednesday.

The acquisition of Ricafort is a shocking development as the Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchise snatched a young, vibrant mentor just a month after proving his worth with a championship with a rival squad.

Nobody really expected Ricafort to be available after his impressive feat.

But he was and PLDT was quick to pounce on their prized new catch.

"Siyempre, nandun yung pressure lagi to compete pero sa akin, mae-enjoy ko ito. Knowing history namin sa Petro nun na for three years almost iba-iba yung lineup... I feel na nag-deliver naman kami noon," he said.

"Dito naman is ung challenge is to give the extra push to this PLDT team na malakas din naman at maging motivated sila to find their next level."

And Del Rosario said more changes are forthcoming after they released key cogs Toni Rose Basas and Heather Guino-o.

“Baka may mga sunod pa. We’re still waiting for answers from the players we tendered offers. Hopefully we could finalize everything this week,” said Del Rosario.

PLDT is doing everything to finally hit it big after failing short in its championship bid in its two seasons with the country’s only pro volley league.

And it hopes Ricafort is just what the doctor order for them.