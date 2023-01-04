A look back at Stephan Schrock's Azkals odyssey

Since he made his national debut in 2011, Stephan Shrock has made a huge impact on the national team’s play with his speed intelligence, and ability to crack that ball from just outside the box for a thunderous goal.

MANILA, Philippines – With Stephan Schrock’s announcement of his retirement from international football, that leaves three left from the lineup that took to the pitch against Sri Lanka in a 2011 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Colombo.

Also having hung up their boots from international play are Rob Gier, Anton del Rosario, James and Phil Younghusband, Paul Mulders, Aly Borromeo, Angel Guirado, Chieffy Caligdong, Jason Sabio, Roel Gener, Misagh Bahadoran, Ric Becite, Ray Jonsson, Nate Burkey, Boogie Margarse, Chris Camcam, Ed Sacapaño and Ian Araneta.

The only ones left are Neil Etheridge and Manny and Mike Ott.

“Twelve years ago,” marveled Schrock? “I hope I gave my best to help Philippine football.”

There is no regret in the Filipino-German’s voice or thinking. If you know the man affectionately called “Schrocky,” when he sets his mind to it, that’s it.

“No regrets about anything I have done or said in my career (even if my mother will say that I should have said less),” he pointed out two days after the end of the Philippines’ run in the 2022-23 Mitsubishi Electric Cup at the hands of Indonesia, 2-1.

Schrock assisted Sebastian Rasmussen for the Philippines’ lone goal — a late one — that left the fightback agonizingly short.

“I would have liked to go further, advance out of the group stage, but still.”

When Schrock made his national team debut against Sri Lanka back in 2011, it was a long time coming. He made his presence felt immediately with his firebrand play and strong creative presence in the midfield in both away and home matches. So strong was it that he was cautioned twice, which led to his missing the first of the matches against Kuwait in the second round.

Schrock was determined to return and make amends in the home match against Kuwait at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

At that time, his coach at his German club Gruether Furth, Michael Buskens, dissuaded him from traveling to Manila. “What for — the Philippines has no chance after losing 3-nil (during the away game). That’s a 21-hour flight and I do not need you tired or injured because we have important games coming up.”

“Are they paying you a lot of money to play?”

“No, there is no money. This is for my mother and my Filipino family.”

The manager won out but when he saw the disappointed look on Schrock’s face, he relented. “Just promise me you won’t get injured.”

In front of a sold-out Rizal Memorial Football Stadium crowd, Schrock was the catalyst as the Philippines had Kuwait on the back heel. His thunderous boot from several yards out of the box to pull back a goal. To say that the goal rocked the joint is a massive understatement. It was a seismic shock that said once and for all that the Azkals had that creative midfielder to go with James Younghusband and Chris Greatwich in the middle of the park — one with dazzling moves on the 1v1 and thunder in his boots.

Had Phil Younghusband scored beaten Kuwaiti keeper Nawaf Al Khaldi with that early second half strike — who knows? It could have been a different result. As it happened, Kuwait scored two second half goals to advance and bounce the Philippines from World Cup contention.

Since then, the Fil-German featured in 53 more international caps for the Philippines for a total of 56 while scoring six goals.

What many do not know is how it was an easy decision to play for the Philippines.

Growing up with only his mother Maria and his sister reinforced the value of family. And of his roots.

“While I grew up German, I was taught not to forget my other roots which lay in the Philippines. My mother said that it would mean so much to her and the country if I played for the Philippines and not Germany.”

It is a decision that neither his mother nor he has regretted.

“I played for Germany at the youth level. While trying to go up the senior German team would be great, the bigger impact would be playing for the Philippines because you have a chance to do something special for the country.”

In fact, one has to understand the sacrifices Stephan has made. Barely had he gotten married to Pina, his wife, he flew to the Philippines to play in that match against Sri Lanka.

“I missed our honeymoon plans that we pushed back to play.”

The commitment he has made also meant playing through pain and injuries.

He reluctantly agreed with this writer’s assessment that because of the injuries, he can no longer blow past opponents like he did in years past. “It has made me change my style of play,” he admitted.

“I wish I took better care of my body and allowed itself to heal, but I live to play, man,” he said.

The belief of playing for the Azkals no matter what was imprinted on his mind back in Germany when a coach once said that playing for the national team goes by really quick because games aren’t as frequent as club football. And if the side loses, the next time they play could be the following year.

“So that is why I played.”

There were times when he literally had to drag himself to go to the bathroom because he was in pain or his foot was swollen from injury; no doubt, as a result from the excessive tackling after being named as one of Southeast Asia’s best.

Right before Schrock made the announcement about his retirement from international football, he had another long conversation with his mother. If before, it was about playing for the country, this time, it was different. It was about hanging it up after 12 years of service.

“Are you sure,” she asked with a lot of concern in her voice.

“Absolutely,” was the swift reply.

“Then I am proud of you because I know what you gave to the Philippines.”

There have been offers to play elsewhere in Southeast Asia; more lucrative offers. Schrock admits it is tempting.

Seeing as to where the Philippine men’s team is today, he would like to give back. Playing with the Azkals Development Team in the ongoing Philippines Football League has put some fire back in those old bones and synapses.

“I am not sure how long I can play but the plan is to go into coaching at any level and ultimately, the national team,” he said.

When that happens, Stephan Schrock promises to make an impact just as he did on the pitch.

“No regrets,” he summed up. “You just give it your all every time.”