Azkals seek strong finish

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Azkals gun for the full three points tonight against visiting Indonesia in their last hurrah in the Asean Football Federation Mitsubishi Cup at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Azkals are already out of contention for the two semifinal tickets in Group A no matter what happens but can use a victory in the 8:30 p.m. home gig to boost morale and build on something for the next battles.

“We want to finish strong at a home game and get a win if possible,” said Philippine skipper Stephan Schrock, expressing the intention of the youth-laden team that’s missing the Final Four for the second straight tournament.

The new-look Azkals’ exit was sealed in the last two match days, where they fell to defending champion Thailand, 4-0, then the leaders Thais and Indonesia fought to a 1-1 draw.

These results got the Pinoy booters stuck at fourth with three points on one win and two losses while Thailand and Indonesia jacked up to an unreachable seven points apiece followed by third-running Cambodia with six markers (two wins, one loss).

Indonesia needs at least a draw against the Azkals to advance.

The War Elephants and the Kouprey, meanwhile, face off in a crucial duel in Pathum Thani with big implications on their semis bids.

After wrapping up their Asean campaign, the Azkals will embark on a bigger fight with the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off in October.