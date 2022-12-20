^

Ateneo's Dave Ildefonso committed to play abroad

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
December 20, 2022 | 3:20pm
Ateneo's Dave Ildefonso committed to play abroad
Dave Ildefonso (right), following a championship for the Blue Eagles to end his illustrious collegiate career, said he’s already committed to play abroad but chose not to reveal where and what team yet.
MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo’s Dave Ildefonso is headed overseas while other UAAP standouts are still plotting their next moves after a thrilling end of the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament.

Ildefonso, following a championship for the Blue Eagles to end his illustrious collegiate career, said he’s already committed to play abroad but chose not to reveal where and what team yet.

Multiple reports disclosed that his destination is the Suwon KT SonicBoom in the Korean Basketball League, where his former Ateneo teammate SJ Belangel is playing with the Daegu Kogas Pegasus.

“Siguro in a few days, I’ll announce it. I can’t say anything yet” said the son of PBA legend Danny, who’s also a member of the UAAP Season 85 Mythical Team.

Carl Tamayo is reportedly receiving feelers from the Japan B. League teams but reiterated that it’s not on his mind right now in the aftermath of defeat as University of the Philippines relinquished its crown to Ateneo, 75-68, in the winner-take-all Game 3.

“Sa ngayon, ‘di ko pa iniisip ‘yun. I'll take some rest first and think about it, be ready whatever opportunity comes,” said Tamayo, who has three more playing years left for UP.

Meanwhile, graduating players Ange Kouame of Ateneo and UP’s Zavier Lucero will go under the knife before deciding where to go next.

Kouame, also the Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player, has been braving a partial ACL tear and meniscal sprain injury all year long while Lucero suffered an ACL tear injury in Game Two of the just-concluded finals.

They were given a fitting sendoff in Game 3 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with Kouame hoisting the Finals MVP while Lucero, limping and all, managed to shoot a technical freethrow in the last 0.7 second.

As early as last week, Adamson’s Jerom Lastimosa admitted he also has offers to play abroad while University of the East’s Luis Villegas will take his sweet time deciding including a plan to join the PBA Draft.

