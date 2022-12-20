^

Baldwin sees more future Ateneo-UP battles

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 20, 2022 | 12:36pm
Baldwin sees more future Ateneo-UP battles
Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin and his UP counterpart Goldwyn Monteverde shake hands after Game 3 of the Season 85 men's basketball finals.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The Battle of Katipunan has lived up to its billing this 2022 after Ateneo and UP slugged it out against each other a total of 10 times in the span of one year.

Resulting in a UAAP crown each for the two schools, Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin frankly enjoys himself whenever he faces their perennial rivals.

Apart from longtime foes La Salle, Baldwin finds that colliding with their Katipunan neighbors has brought out the fireworks in UAAP basketball.

"The Battle of Katipunan is cool. I think it's really cool. We are neighbors, our universities share a lot." said Baldwin after besting UP for the UAAP Season 85 crown on Monday.

"It's amazing when you look up at the stands and see the alma maters being played, how many Maroon shirts have their fists up during the Ateneo anthem, and vice versa. So it's really kind of cool, and unique," he added.

Now with a more level playing field than in recent years, UP has gone toe-to-toe with Baldwin's Ateneo as they went an even 5-5 in their head-to-head matchups this year.

With the games also promising cardiac finishes, like Ateneo's 75-68 escape act against UP in Game Three to clinch their fourth UAAP crown in the last five editions, Baldwin raved about what the Battle of Katipunan brings to the table.

"I've talked a lot about the UAAP, its place in the world's stage, and people don't know about it," said Baldwin.

"But it's unique, it's special, and I think you're gonna see more Ateneo-UP fighting it out, " he added.

Baldwin has led Ateneo to six straight finals appearances in the UAAP, which has netted them four championships. In three of those finals, Ateneo faced UP for all the marbles.

