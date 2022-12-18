Plana sizzles at Southwoods

MANILA, Philippines — Jun Plana flashed top form with a two-under 70 as he poised for a title repeat in the men’s overall championship while Raul Magpantay carded a 73 to wrest control in Seniors play of the Chairman’s Charity Cup at the Legends and Masters courses of the Manila Southwoods in Carmona, Cavite.

Plana, who anchored Southwoods’ title romp in the recent Fil-Am Invitational in Baguio, posted a gross 38-point output under the Individual Net Stableford scoring format, three points clear of Anthony See, who seized the early lead with 35 points from a gross 73 while Justin Tambunting turned in a 74 worth 34 points for third.

Magpantay’s 73 netted him the Seniors overall lead with 35 points, dislodging erstwhile leader Renie Floro, who had 33 from a gross 75, which Thirdy Escano matched.

Reese Ng turned in a 72 worth 36 points to pace the ladies division with Kristine Sison a distant second with 24 points from an 84.