Philippine Badminton Open slated

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
December 18, 2022 | 12:00am
Philippine Badminton Open slated
Organized by the Philippine Badminton Association (PBAD) and backed by Smart Communications Inc. and MVP Sports Foundation, the Philippine Badminton Open is expected to lure 500 to 600 participants in five divisions from Feb. 20 to 26 at the Dragonsmash Badminton Center in Makati.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Badminton Open is making a comeback next year in style, introducing the country’s first official ranking system for all shuttlers including the seasoned national campaigners.

Organized by the Philippine Badminton Association (PBAD) and backed by Smart Communications Inc. and MVP Sports Foundation, the Philippine Badminton Open is expected to lure 500 to 600 participants in five divisions from Feb. 20 to 26 at the Dragonsmash Badminton Center in Makati.

The Super 500 tournament, with a total pot pool of P1 million, will have men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s team as well as the mixed doubles for the return of the tilt after three years due to the pandemic.

Like its last edition that served as one the country’s build-ups for the hosting of the 31st Southeast Asian Games here in 2019, the Philippine Badminton Open will also be part of Smash Pilipinas’ preparation for the 32nd SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia in May.

But it’s going to be a bigger, tougher and more organized spectacle this time with PBAD unveiling the national ranking system moving forward.

