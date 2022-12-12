^

Sports

Back-to-back competition, ice show to showcase Filipino talent 

Philstar.com
December 12, 2022 | 2:00pm
Back-to-back competition, ice show to showcase Filipino talentÂ 

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines may be a tropical country, but Filipinos have shown that they can excel international figure skating. Chief among them is Michael Christian Martinez, recognized as the first Southeast Asian figure skater to make it to the Winter Olympics, then held in Sochi, Russia back in 2014. And then most recently, 16-year-old Sofia Frank and the pair of Isabella Gamez and Alexander Korovin have hogged the sports headlines.

Thankfully, this December, you could get the chance to come and watch homegrown elite athletes sparkle and shine on ice!

Organized by the Philippine Skating Union, the annual Philippine National Figure Skating Championships kicks off on December 19 and 20 at the SM Megamall Ice Skating Rink. The said event determines not just the national champions of the country but also gives the participating athletes the opportunity to skate their personal best score.

If you’re feeling the holiday season, then cozy up! The country’s first Christmas ice show, Carols on Ice, will be held on the eve of December 21, organized in partnership with SM Skating that aims to raise funds to support skating in the Philippines. Held at the SM Mall of Asia Skating Rink, not only will you get the chance to watch the coolest exhibition this year, but also meet and greet our performers, such as Sparkle GMA celebrity skaters Ashley Ortega and Skye Chua, and our Olympian himself, Martinez.

With Milo Philippines as part of the helm, both events hope to create more awareness on the presence of the sport. As a matter of fact, many homegrown skaters’ humble beginnings were uprooted from Milo’s Sports Clinics!

Support the cause and book your Carols on Ice tickets today at Ticket2Me: https://ticket2me.net/e/36073

FIGURE SKATING

ICE SKATING

MICHAEL MARTINEZ
