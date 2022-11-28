Castillo, Gutierrez top NPC golfest

MANILA, Philippines – Inquirer’s Musong Castillo carded a four-over 76 to claim the low gross trophy while actor Tonton Gutierrez took the net crown with a 68 as they shared top honors in the National Press Club (NPC) golf tournament at Wack Wack’s West course last Friday.

Conrad Banal scored a net 70, Alex Magno shot a net 71 and Roger Garcia turned in a net even par 72 to rule their respective divisions in the 18-hole fun tournament that served as highlight to NPC’s milestone 70th anniversary celebrations. It was also held to generate funds for the country’s top media organization’s projects and programs, including scholarship grants for deserving children of NPC members.

Castillo spiked his superb round with two birdies while Gutierrez put in a gross 79 for an 11-handicap under the System 36 scoring format.

Banal, with a 13-handicap, shot a gross 83 and claimed the Class A crown with a lower handicap over Rey Madrid, who also shot a net 70 from a gross 84; Magno carded a gross 91 and clinched the Class B trophy, edging Romeo Lerit Jr., who ended up with a net 72 from a gross 88.

Dodo Catacutan placed third in Class A with a gross 81 and a net 71.

Lerit also nipped Ely Saludar for runner-up honors after the latter also finished with a net 72 from a gross 90.

Garcia snared the Class C crown with a net 72 from a gross 95, foiling Ding Marcelo, who also shot a net 72 from a gross 96 while Ronald Verceles placed third with a gross 95 and a net 73.

Glydel Mercado topped the ladies division as she completed the celebrity couples’ romp in the tournament backed by Megaworld, San Miguel Corp., Converge, APEX Mining Company president and CEO Louie Sarmiento, the PBA (Philippine Basketball Association), the PSC (Philippine Sports Commission), PCHLC 1st vice president Jay Pena Son, Sammay Yuquico of K-Plast, Pasay City Host Lions Club president Frederick Cabalbag and International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI). She shot a net 72 from a gross 92.

The fun hole winners were Banal (nearest to the pin), Catacutan (most accurate drive) and Rey Bancod (longest drive) while Arnel Celis took the happy golfer award in the event supported by DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo, National Irrigation Authority (NIA) Administrator Benny Antiporda, Negros Oriental Rep. Arnie Teves, Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte, 1PACMAN Party List Rep. Mikee Romero, Benguet Rep. Eric Yap, Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA), Atty. Dhalia Salamat and RICH Corp.