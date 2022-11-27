^

URCC marks 2 decades in industry with Dec. 6 card at Okada

November 27, 2022 | 1:40pm
MANILA, Philippines – The Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) will celebrate two decades of greatness with its Decades of Success fight card at Okada Manila in Paranaque City on December 6.

It’s been three years since the URCC held its last major event, and the MMA promotions outfit’s founding president Alvin Aguilar promised URCC 81 to be a night to remember for fight fans around the country

He said the card will feature different events, including a 3-v-3 bout, an MMA fight and bare-knuckle tussles.

“Our first main event in three years will definitely an unforgettable night in mixed martial arts. Now, we have a lot of good fighters and everyone is very excited,” Aguilar said.

The last time the URCC held a major card — Retribution— was in November 2019, also at the same venue. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the company didn’t stop as it held three fight nights when the government finally allowed contact sports.

In celebrating URCC’s main event return, Aguilar will be pitting Team Philippines of Sugar Ray “Mammoth” Estroso, Caloy “Bad Boy” Baduria and Boss Bullet Manliclic against South Koreans Jeong Minhun, Choi Wontae and Jeon Youngjun in an exciting 3-v-3 event.

“We have to go up against other Asian countries before we start expending. So we meet Korea then later on China again, and then we will invite people from Russia and the USA. This is the fourth time we will be holding this 3-v-3 fight,” added Aguilar, who also expressed confidence that the other events will live up to the hype.

A URCC welterweight interim championship between Filipino Arvin Chan and American Will Chope will be among other highlights of the event presented by Okada Manila and sponsored by Winzir.

For his part, URCC Global Chairman Arnold Vegafria said the company has been evolving since 2002, becoming a household name in the local mixed martial arts industry, discovering promising MMA fighters promoting quality fights abroad.

For inquiries about tickets sale, please go to www.urcc.online and download the URCC app, which is available for iOS and Google.

Other MMA undercard bouts include Dunlee Stewart facing John Tirona in 170-lb bout; Gester Maglaque clashing with Mariano Jones in a 185-lb fight; Kimbert Alintozon battling Junie Kimayong in a 125-lb affair; Rhyle Lugo colliding with Alex Aballe at 145 lbs; and Eros Baluyot taking on MJ Abrillo at 125 lbs.

For the bare-knuckle competitions, Damsa Abrenica will fight Joseph “King Pinoy” Cabral, Dondon Serrano will square with Sherwin Niro, and Denzel Dimaguila will test his mettle against Mark Jalaron. 

Details of the fight and future fight cards are available to download here.

