Zamboanga Valientes to join ABL Invitational 2023

The Zamboanga Valientes in action in this file photo.

MANILA, Philippines – After a successful stint on the global 3x3 stage, the Zamboanga Valientes will be testing their mettle in the Southeast Asian 5x5 scene when they compete in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Invitational Tournament Series 2023 starting January 2.

Valientes team owner Rolando “Junnie” Navarro confirmed the team’s participation, saying a squad will be formed immediately to represent the Philippines in the ABL, which will return after a three-year hiatus.

“The Zamboanga Valientes are now getting ready to play in the ABL and they will give their best to win the crown,” said Navarro, noting that they are still in the process of getting a head coach and completing their roster.

“We, the entire Filipino basketball fans, are excited to see our team play in the ABL,” he added.

The Valientes, according to Navarro, will be fieldeing five homegrown players and three imports. They are eyeing to sign up University of the Philippines swingman Zav Lucero, former Barangay Ginebra guard Sol Mercado and one more competitive big man.

Also playing for the Valientes, which are owned by the Navarro family matriarch Cory Navarro and Mike Venezuela of MLV Accounting, are homegrown Rudy Lingganay, Jeff Bernardo and Denver Cadiz.

Niño Reji Natividad is named Basketball Operations head, Anton Altamirano the team manager, and Joseph Romarate the executive director. The coaching staff includes Bobedick Delos Santos and RJ Argamino.

“This team will offer more young undiscovered and exciting new players, and it will be an exciting and explosive team to watch,” said Navarro, whose Valientes have conquered the Champions League Basketball 3X3 Australia and finished second runner-up in the Thailand 3x3 Super League.

The Valientes have produced a lot of players from their hometown like Jonathan Parreno, Gino Jumaoas and Arouf Julkipli, and current PBA players like Mark Barroca, Mike Tolomia and RR Garcia.

They also made history in their hometown during the MAVS Dayo Serye, which drew a capacity crowd of more than 15,000 spectators was watched by thousands more via livestream on Facebook.

Founded by the late Lando Navarro in 2006, the Valientes also have sports programs to help homegrown athletes, including like Tokyo Olympics weightlifting gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, boxing bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial, and former world title challenger Jonas Sultan.