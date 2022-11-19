^

Sports

Qatar vs Ecuador tips off FIFA World Cup action

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 19, 2022 | 4:18pm
Qatar vs Ecuador tips off FIFA World Cup action
Qatar's forward Almoez Ali (R) vies for the ball during the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 quarter final football match between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates at the Al-Bayt Stadium in the Qatari city of Al-Khor on December 10, 2021.
KARIM JAAFAR / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — All eyes will be on host nation Qatar as they kick off the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Ecuador in Group A action, Monday, the only match to be played on this day.

Ranked 50th in the world, World Cup debutants Qatar will not have it easy when they face Ecuador as the latter returns to football’s biggest event after an eight-year absence. 

Since September 2022, the Maroon, as Qatar is nicknamed, have accumulated a 6-1-2 slate. 

In last year’s Arab Cup, Qatar went 4-0 before being ousted in the semifinals by Algeria, 2-1, after a late goal by Mohammed Belaili. 

Qatar will be led by forwards Ali Almoez and Mohammed Muntari, midfielder Abdulaziz Hatem, defender Boualem Khouki, and goalkeeper Saad El Sheeb. 

Also in their group are the current African Champions Senegal and the Netherlands. 

There will be much pressure on first time World Cup coach Felix Sanchez Bas’ squad as the hosts hope to make it out of the group stage.

Should they be unable to do so, they will be the second host nation — after South Africa in 2010 — to fail to advance after the first round. 

Ecuador, otherwise known as La Tri, will also enter the match with scrutiny as they were nearly expelled after fielding Byron Castillo who was the subject of complaints by Chile and Peru saying he was born in Colombia. 

Although the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in favor of Ecuador, Castillo was left out of the squad. 

The only veteran from the 2014 campaign is goalkeeper Alex Dominguez. 

Gustavo Alfaro’s 2022 World Cup squad qualified when they finished fourth with a 7-5-6 record in South American Football Confederation World Cup qualifying. 

In that qualifying tournament, they scored 27 goals. Only Brazil scored more. 

Ecuador stunned Uruguay, 4-2 and drew 1-1 with Brazil and Argentina. 

Players to watch out for Ecuador include Pervis Estupiñan who creates a lot of chances for his side despite playing left back, forward Enner Valencia, winger Gonzalo Plata, and midfielder Moises Caicedo. 

The match between Qatar and Ecuador will be played at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor where the host nation has had much success winning by an aggregate score of 9-0.

Also in Group A are Senegal and the Netherlands. 

The Qatar-Ecuador match will be televised on World Cup TV this coming November 21 at 12 a.m. on Skycable and Cignal as well as via the TapGo TV streaming application. 

Also being shown on World Cup TV over TapGo TV is the World Cup Qualification Magazine Show, The Journey, Qatar Prepares, and the World Cup opening ceremonies.

FIFA WORLD CUP

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Amores officially sacked from JRU Bombers, faces suspension in classes
play

Amores officially sacked from JRU Bombers, faces suspension in classes

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Jose Rizal University has meted additional sanctions on player John Amores following his infamous rampage in an NCAA game...
Sports
fbtw

Gilas trusts process

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Gilas head coach Chot Reyes said yesterday building a winning national team is a process and it starts with preparation, creating chemistry and playing together as a unit.
Sports
fbtw
Terrafirma ends long dry spell &nbsp;

Terrafirma ends long dry spell  

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
For the first time in nine months, Terrafirma went about the customary post-game handshakes carrying that once unfamiliar...
Sports
fbtw
Big games loom for Rizal, three others in PCAP Saturday

Big games loom for Rizal, three others in PCAP Saturday

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
Five more matches remain in the preliminaries of the Open Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Biado stamps class in World 10-ball Predator Pro title romp

Biado stamps class in World 10-ball Predator Pro title romp

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The 39-year-old former world champion finished unbeaten following triumphs over countryman Johan Chua, Taiwanese Ko Ping Chung,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Angels soar to semis, dumps winless Army

Angels soar to semis, dumps winless Army

By Luisa Morales | 45 minutes ago
The Angels, who have one game left in their schedule for the elimination round, dominated the Lady Troopers from the get go...
Sports
fbtw
ONE Fight Night 4: Loman dominates Fernandes as Belingon's woes continue

ONE Fight Night 4: Loman dominates Fernandes as Belingon's woes continue

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Team Lakay's Stephen Loman and Kevin Belingon came out with contrasting results in their respective bouts in ONE Fight Night...
Sports
fbtw
AIA 7s: Division 1 men's semis set on Sunday

AIA 7s: Division 1 men's semis set on Sunday

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Now, after over three months, the last four squads are standing in another weekend of win-or-go-home football at the McKinley...
Sports
fbtw
Laurente, Magboo headline Pacquiao-revived Blow-by-Blow boxing show

Laurente, Magboo headline Pacquiao-revived Blow-by-Blow boxing show

2 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao relives his glorious years while fighting on local soil when the boxing great presides over the much-awaited...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs assert mastery over Tigresses, clinch twice-to-beat advantage

Lady Bulldogs assert mastery over Tigresses, clinch twice-to-beat advantage

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Against their rivals, NU scorched through the endgame with a 23-4 run in the last seven minutes and a half of the game to...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with