Pilipinas Super League returns with 14 squads

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 18, 2022 | 7:28pm
Pilipinas Super League officials led by president Rocky Chan, vice president Ray Alao, commissioner Marc Pingris and head of basketball operations Leo Isaac pose for a photo during the launch Friday at the Gloria Maris Restaurant in San Juan of its second conference starting on November 23 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

MANILA, Philippines – The Pilipinas Super League is returning to action with a bang, pitting a bigger field of 14 teams when it rolls off its second conference next Wednesday at the historic Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Reigning champion Davao Occidental Tigers, which ruled the inaugural Pearl of the Orient Cup, headline the stacked cast for the Pro Division Second Conference Dumper Cup albeit with an expected strong resistance from 13 other squads.

The strongest of them, as coaches tagged, are new team Boracay Islanders to be led by ex-PBAers in former MVP Jayjay Helterbrand, Mac Cardona, KG Canaleta, Brian Faundo and celebrity-athlete Gerald Anderson.

“We have a lot of respect for Boracay. We know what they’re capable of. They’re gonna be competitive (with a lot of ex-pros). We can’t wait,” said Davao deputy Don Dulay with John Wilson, also an ex-pro, leading the team.

The Pampanga Giant Lanterns also loom as a challenger with Bicol Spicy Oragon, Pampanga Royce Hotel, Nueva Ecija Slashers, ARS Warriors (San Pedro), Batang Kankaloo (Caloocan), Cagayan De Oro-PSP, Manila Stars, Sta. Rosa Lions, Muntinlupa, Lakan Bulacan and host Quezon City Beacons vowing an all-out battle.

Each team is allowed to field one Filipino-foreign player (with a Philippine passsport as requirement) with no height limit — adding spice to an anticipated wide open race to the PSL crown.

“Defending titlist Davao is still the barometer pero nandyan yung mga contender teams natin. We can’t discount anybody,” said PSL president Rocky Chan, who was joined by vice president Ray Alao, commissioner Marc Pingris and head of basketball operations Leo Isaac in the official presser at Gloria Maris Restaurant Friday.

“What I’m most excited about is the level of competition. Fans can expect the competition to be much tougher this time around,” added PSL CEO and Santa Maria, Davao Occidental Mayor Claude Benjamin “Dinko” Bautista II.

Davao and Boracay will open the PSL hostilities at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Big Dome with free admission after the 4 p.m. collision of Sta. Rosa and Cagayan de Oro.

From a bubble-type format in Zamboanga for its debut conference last summer, the PSL will hold a single-round eliminations in different venues in Luzon led by host QC with possibility of bringing the games to the Philippine Arena in Bulacan and the famous Boracay island.

