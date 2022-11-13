^

Sports

Filipino representatives assert Dota 2 mastery in Day 2 of Asia Pacific Predator League

Philstar.com
November 13, 2022 | 12:33pm
Filipino representatives assert Dota 2 mastery in Day 2 of Asia Pacific Predator League

Polaris Esports and Execration meet in the grand finals while PUBG representative Arkangel Predator moves up to third place in Asia Pacific Predator League 2022 Day 2

TOKYO – Filipino teams proved their mettle after Day 1 of the Asia Pacific Predator League Grand Finals in Tokyo, Japan. The story repeated itself on Day 2 as the Filipinos in both Dota 2 and PUBG staked their claim to become the best in the Asia Pacific region.

It was the Philippines against the Asia Pacific region as the country’s representatives gave it their all against the best of the best in Dota 2 once again. 

Execration took down Australian hopeful Boonz + Goonz then Malaysian team ChubbyBoiz to secure their spot in the Top 4. TNC Predator, on the other hand, took down the rising Mongol squad Lilgun in the longest match of the tournament at 1 hour and 8 minutes. With the Top 4 being a 100% Filipino affair, the Philippines has affirmed its position as a Dota 2 powerhouse in the Asia Pacific Predator League Grand Finals.

Team Execration
Team TNC

The action wasn’t done as the Top 4 battled to end Day 2 of the festivities in Japan. 

Polaris Esports made short work of GrindSky Esports in their match, thanks to an aggressive lineup featuring Leshrac and Broodmother. Polaris suffocated GrindSky across the map and ended the match with a dominating 41 to 14 score line to take the first Grand Finals slot.

Team Polaris
Team Grindsyk

The rivalry between Execration and TNC Predator continued once again during Day 2. After falling to TNC Predator on Day 1, Execration got their revenge on Day 2. Execration gambled on a late-game Arc Warden draft while TNC Predator put its faith in a Morphling and Lycan combo. But in the end, it was the heroics of Federico “Abeng” Didican’s Mirana, who really made it work for Execration with 18 assists as they eliminated TNC Predator from the tournament.

The second Grand Finals slot was up for grabs when Execration took on GrindSky Esports. Execration’s Batrider and Visage draft easily controlled the tempo against GrindSky’s Marcy and Tiny combination. The brightest stars for Execration were definitely Mark “Bob” Urbina and Justine “Tino” Grimaldo, who combined for 28 kills in the 28-minute blitzkrieg win.

In PUBG, ArkAngel Predator managed to move up in the rankings thanks to a much better performance on Day 2. A crucial third-place finish and seven kills in Map 8 of the tournament allowed them to leapfrog the Korean squad GNL and take number 3 in the overall rankings. ArkAngel Predator still has a chance to spring some surprises during the last day of the tournament with 5 Maps yet to be played. 

Team ArkAngel

On the final day of the Asia Pacific Predator League Grand Finals, two new champions will be crowned and take their lion’s share of the $400,000 prize pool. 

For more information regarding the Asia Pacific Predator League, follow Predator’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ACER

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacman to face Garcia?

Pacman to face Garcia?

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
There is talk in Manny Pacquiao’s camp that if the former eight-division world boxing champion emerges unscathed in...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas eyes sweep in Jeddah

Gilas eyes sweep in Jeddah

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas shoots for a sweep of its fifth window road assignments in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers against Saudi...
Sports
fbtw
Myriad cases loom for hot-headed, heavy-handed Amores of JRU

Myriad cases loom for hot-headed, heavy-handed Amores of JRU

By Joey Villar | 3 days ago
Controversial Jose Rizal University player John Amores could be facing not just one legal battle, but more.
Sports
fbtw
Paalam wins gold at bantamweight

Paalam wins gold at bantamweight

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Carlo Paalam showed his readiness to compete in the heavier division as he shocked Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan in claiming...
Sports
fbtw
SBP expects big turnout in Gilas&rsquo; home games in FIBA 6th window

SBP expects big turnout in Gilas’ home games in FIBA 6th window

1 day ago
Two home games in February will allow local fans to watch Gilas up close and personal when the Philippines hosts the final...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No regrets for Creamline's Carlos as guest player limits playing time

No regrets for Creamline's Carlos as guest player limits playing time

By Luisa Morales | 12 minutes ago
Carlos, who was also sidelined for a while due to a back injury, has been used sparingly in the Reinforced Conference as Turkish...
Sports
fbtw
URCC founder Alvin Aguilar's 5-year-old daughter is youngest Filipino jiu-jitsu champ

URCC founder Alvin Aguilar's 5-year-old daughter is youngest Filipino jiu-jitsu champ

17 minutes ago
At five years old, Aleia Aielle Aguilar just followed in the footsteps of her father — Philippine mixed martial arts...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino representatives assert Dota 2 mastery in Day 2 of Asia Pacific Predator League

Filipino representatives assert Dota 2 mastery in Day 2 of Asia Pacific Predator League

2 hours ago
The story repeated itself on Day 2 as the Filipinos in both Dota 2 and PUBG staked their claim to become the best in the Asia...
Sports
fbtw
Durant fuels Nets in win over Clippers

Durant fuels Nets in win over Clippers

3 hours ago
The Nets opened their Southern California sojourn with a hard-fought victory over the Clippers, Durant scoring 27 points with...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers regain hot form

Cool Smashers regain hot form

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Creamline went to two-time MVP Tots Carlos in the fourth set as it repulsed a persistent United Auctioneers-Army, 25-12, 25-18,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with