MPBL semis: Batangas downs Rizal, Zamboanga nips Bacolod

MANILA, Philippines – Batangas and Zamboanga took different routes in moving closer to a projected finals clash in the South Division of the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika PIlipinas Basketball League) 4th Season Presented by Xtreme at the Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum in Zamboanga City.

The Batangas City Embassy Chill Athletics scored the game's first seven points and were never headed as they subdued the Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers, 70-60, in the opener of their best-of-three semifinal series.

Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines struggled for the most part against Bacolod Bingo Plus before Jaycee Marcelino turned hot and powered the Zamboanguenos to a 71-65 victory in the nightcap of the doubleheader.

With Levi Hernandez leading the offense and Juneric Baloria providing sustaining firepower, the Athletics of Coach Cholo Villanueva dictated the tempo throughout and thwarted the Golden Coolers' repeated attempts to claw back.

Hernandez wound up with 20 points, including four triples, while Baloria added 13 points and Rudy Lingganay 10.

Cedric Ablaza, Batangas' leading scorer, ended up with just 6 points, but compensated by grabbing 12 rebounds.

Rizal got 13 points from Troy Mallillin and 10 from Edgar Charcos, but Rizal gunners Jolo Mendoza and Lawrenz Victoria were held to just seven and five points, respectively. To make matters worse, crack point guard Keanu Caballero ended up scoreless.

Bacolod came ready to fight and held the rein for 28 minutes and 39 seconds, only to wilt in the home stretch as Marcelino poured 15 points in the fourth quarter, including a 6-point cluster that shoved Zamboanga ahead, 58-54.

Jhan McHale Nermal canned two charities and Jeramer Cabanag came through with a triple, giving Bacolod its last taste of the lead at 59-58.

A lay-up by Jayvee Marcelino pushed Zamboanga ahead, 60-59, before twin brother Jaycee bunched another six points to restore order.

Jaycee tallied a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds and so did Jayvee, who contributed 10 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists plus three steals. Jhaps Bautista also chipped in 10 points for Zamboanga.

Bacolod got 14 points from Jeramer Cabanag, 12 from Alwyn Alday and 10 plus 11 rebounds from Mark Yee.

Batangas and Zamboanga will seek a sweep of their rivals on Saturday when the MPBL goes to the Batangas City Coliseum.

The MPBL will resume on Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena for the North Division semifinals pitting Nueva Ecija against Pampanga at 6:30 p.m. and San Juan against Pasig at 9 p.m.