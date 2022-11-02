Kwekuteye powers Lions past Chiefs

“March, first week is our opening,” NCAA management committee chairman Dax Castellano of host St. Benilde yesterday told The STAR.

Games Friday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. – JRU vs EAC

3 p.m. – AU vs SSC-R

MANILA, Philippines – James Kwekuteye came through with a clutch performance that made up from his lethargic efforts the past couple of games as San Beda flattened Arellano University, 76-63, on Wednesday to stay at No. 3 in NCAA Season 98 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Kwekuteye went from firing bricks to hitting big ones as he sizzled for a game-high 16 points, including half in the third quarter when the Lions unleashed a 29-14 run to rip the Chiefs apart.

It was a run that turned a slim three-point lead at the break to 63-45 going into the final period.

It was so decisive that San Beda never really needed Kwekuteye in the fourth canto to put on the finishes touches as it improved to 8-4, or just behind College of St. Benilde (9-2) and Letran (10-3).

“I’m feeling much better compared to the last two games, I wasn’t the same James before but I just told myself I used to make shots and If I’m open, I should make it with confidence,” said Kwekuteye.

“It was falling today,” he added.

While it was Kwekuteye who did the scoring, JB Bahio took care of the heavy lifting and finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

The Chiefs, however, were in the running in the first half with Lars Sunga spearheading the charge.

But Kwekuteye stepped in to zap AU’s last hope.

AU slipped to 5-6.

The scores:

San Beda 76 – Kwekuteye 16, Bahio 10, Sanchez 10, Cortez 7, Alfaro 6, Payosing 6, Cuntapay 6, Tagala 5, Andrada 4, Ynot 2, Visser 2, Jopia 1, Cometa 1, Alloso 0, Tagle 0.

AU 63 – Doromal 12, Oftana 11, Sunga 10, Mallari 9, Mantua 8, Advincula 5, Oliva 3, Talampas 3, Tan 2, Domingo 0, Tolentino 0, Antonio 0, Ongotan 0, Menina 0.

Quarterscores: 15-13; 34-31; 63-45; 76-63