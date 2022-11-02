Red Warriors slay Tigers to break three-game slump

MANILA, Philippines – The UE Red Warriors arrested a three-game losing streak with an emphatic 81-51 beatdown of the hapless UST Growling Tigers in UAAP Season 85 basketball at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday.

A second quarter where UE outscored UST 20-9 blew the game wide open for the Red Warriors, who rode the hot hand of both CJ Payawal and Luis Villegas to send the Growling Tigers reeling to their seventh straight loss.

Payawal sparked UE's efforts in the second half where they increased their lead to as big as 34, 81-47, with 43.1 ticks left in the clock.

Payawal scored all his 17 points in the second half. He also had eight rebounds and five assists to claim Player of the Game honors.

Villegas added 16 markers on 6-of-8 shooting with four rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks.

UE improved to 4-5 for the season and will next face defending champion UP on Saturday, November 5.

"Ang instruction ko to the boys is to not make the game close. If we can break away right away, mas maganda sa amin," said UE head coach Jack Santiago.

"I'm so happy with their performance, especially from the guys coming off the bench," he added.

UE had 35 points from its bench players.

Adama Faye paced the Growling Tigers with 23 points and 18 rebounds. He was the only UST player in twin-digit scoring.

UST, now at 1-7, will lock horns with the Adamson Soaring Falcons also on Saturday.

The scores:

UE 81 – Payawal 17, Villegas 16, Tulabut 8, Sawat 6, Antiporda 6, N. Paranada 6, Remogat 5, K. Paranada 4, Stevens 4, Pagsanjan 3, Beltran 3, Guevarra 3, Abatayo 0, Langit 0.

UST 51 – Faye 23, Pangilinan 8, Cabanero 7, Manalang 4, Manaytay 4, Escobido 2, Lazarte 2, Valentin 1, Calimag 0, Garing 0, Gesalem 0, Duremdes 0.

Quarters: 25-14, 45-23, 60-36, 81-51.