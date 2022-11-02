^

Sports

Red Warriors slay Tigers to break three-game slump

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 2, 2022 | 1:14pm
Red Warriors slay Tigers to break three-game slump
UE's Luis Villegas
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – The UE Red Warriors arrested a three-game losing streak with an emphatic 81-51 beatdown of the hapless UST Growling Tigers in UAAP Season 85 basketball at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday.

A second quarter where UE outscored UST 20-9 blew the game wide open for the Red Warriors, who rode the hot hand of both CJ Payawal and Luis Villegas to send the Growling Tigers reeling to their seventh straight loss.

Payawal sparked UE's efforts in the second half where they increased their lead to as big as 34, 81-47, with 43.1 ticks left in the clock.

Payawal scored all his 17 points in the second half. He also had eight rebounds and five assists to claim Player of the Game honors.

Villegas added 16 markers on 6-of-8 shooting with four rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks.

UE improved to 4-5 for the season and will next face defending champion UP on Saturday, November 5.

"Ang instruction ko to the boys is to not make the game close. If we can break away right away, mas maganda sa amin," said UE head coach Jack Santiago.

"I'm so happy with their performance, especially from the guys coming off the bench," he added.

UE had 35 points from its bench players.

Adama Faye paced the Growling Tigers with 23 points and 18 rebounds. He was the only UST player in twin-digit scoring.

UST, now at 1-7, will lock horns with the Adamson Soaring Falcons also on Saturday.

The scores:

UE 81 – Payawal 17, Villegas 16, Tulabut 8, Sawat 6, Antiporda 6, N. Paranada 6, Remogat 5, K. Paranada 4, Stevens 4, Pagsanjan 3, Beltran 3, Guevarra 3, Abatayo 0, Langit 0.
UST 51 – Faye 23, Pangilinan 8, Cabanero 7, Manalang 4, Manaytay 4, Escobido 2, Lazarte 2, Valentin 1, Calimag 0, Garing 0, Gesalem 0, Duremdes 0.

Quarters: 25-14, 45-23, 60-36, 81-51.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Miller airs desire to play for Gilas

Miller airs desire to play for Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Converge import Quincy Miller has offered himself as a potential naturalization option for Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbtw
Nash out as Brooklyn Nets coach after poor start

Nash out as Brooklyn Nets coach after poor start

4 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash was fired by the club on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), paying the price for the team's...
Sports
fbtw
Embattled Nets continue slump, lose to Bulls after Nash sacking

Embattled Nets continue slump, lose to Bulls after Nash sacking

3 hours ago
Zach Lavine produced a fourth-quarter scoring blitz as the Chicago Bulls piled on the misery for the crisis-hit Brooklyn Nets...
Sports
fbtw
ABL set to return after 3-year hiatus

ABL set to return after 3-year hiatus

3 hours ago
After a three-year lull, the Asean Basketball League (ABL) is finally set for its much-awaited return with its 11th season...
Sports
fbtw
Team Rebel Sports, Toby's partner for affordable customized jerseys

Team Rebel Sports, Toby's partner for affordable customized jerseys

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Making an array of their products available in every Toby's branch, Team Rebel gives local sports communities the easy option...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Saso, Thitikul face off in explosive TOTO Classic opener

Saso, Thitikul face off in explosive TOTO Classic opener

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Yuka Saso gets some kind of privilege playing the new world No. 1 in a homecoming of sort as a full-pledged Japanese, rekindling...
Sports
fbtw
Our Osasuna experience (Part 2)

Our Osasuna experience (Part 2)

By Anthony Suntay | 2 hours ago
Our Osasuna experience was like no other. But what made it even more thrilling was that we were able to learn so much about...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi, 3 other Pinays kick off WAAP golf bid in Pattaya

Malixi, 3 other Pinays kick off WAAP golf bid in Pattaya

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
It will be an early test of will and character as Rianne Malixi drew world No. 22 Minsol Kim of Korea and No. 161 Caitlyn...
Sports
fbtw
LPU, San Sebastian rekindle rivalry to open CCE MLBB Season 2

LPU, San Sebastian rekindle rivalry to open CCE MLBB Season 2

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Pirates, who swept the Golden Stags in their championship series 2-0 in Season 1, lock horns at 6:30 p.m. to kickstart...
Sports
fbtw
Loman says ex-champ Fernandes key to ONE world title shot

Loman says ex-champ Fernandes key to ONE world title shot

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Loman is eyeing the bantamweight world championship which is currently vacant due to erstwhile defending champion John Lineker...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with