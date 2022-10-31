^

Sports

PBA Player of the Week Encho Serrano helps Phoenix's rise

Philstar.com
October 31, 2022 | 3:19pm
PBA Player of the Week Encho Serrano helps Phoenix's rise
The 19th overall rookie pick in the last rookie draft uncorked 17.0 points on a high 50% shooting accuracy, on top of 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – As Phoenix continues its relentless rise from the ashes, another hero stepped up to the plate and added fuel to the team's playoff drive in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup.

After fellow rookie teammate Tyler Tio, it was Encho Serrano who soared this time and carried the Fuel Masters to another back-to-back wins and stretch their run to five games in a row after a shaky 0-3 start in the import-spiced meet.

Phoenix (5-3) is now at fourth spot, with Serrano's imprints all over its streak of big wins over Rain or Shine and Talk 'N Text.

The 19th overall rookie pick in the last rookie draft uncorked 17.0 points on a high 50% shooting accuracy, on top of 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists to claim the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week honor for the period October 26-30.

Serrano's feat came in the heels of the same Player of the Week citation earned by Tio earlier this month as the Fuel Masters continued to thrive with solid contribution from their young guns.

The former La Salle stalwart started his impressive week with a career-best 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and a steal in only 21 minutes of play as Phoenix drubbed Rain or Shine, 92-83, where Serrano was chosen as the Best Player of the Game.

Up against the fancied TNT squad, the 2022 Draft Combine MVP did not slow down and posted 16 markers, three boards, three dimes, and a steal in the Fuel Masters' 91-88 win.

Serrano's fine play featured a clutch free throw in the final minute to give Phoenix an 89-88 lead before Tio iced the deal with his own freebies.

Jeron Teng and Alec Stockton of third running Converge, a team which is also on a winning streak, were also considered for the weekly citation being given by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat.

ENCHO SERRANO

PBA

PBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK

PHOENIX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hornets sting Warriors in OT; Clarkson, Jazz edge Grizzlies

Hornets sting Warriors in OT; Clarkson, Jazz edge Grizzlies

16 hours ago
P.J Washington scored 31 points, including six in overtime, as the Charlotte Hornets beat reigning NBA champion Golden State...
Sports
fbtw
FiberXers extend run

FiberXers extend run

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Converge was taken out of its comfort zone but soldiered on and got the job done against Blackwater.
Sports
fbtw
Last 2 PVL semis berths up for grabs in wild hunt

Last 2 PVL semis berths up for grabs in wild hunt

5 hours ago
Nine playdates into the single round robin elims, one team is into the Final Four, another is a cinch to clinch the second...
Sports
fbtw

Eala bows again to old tormentor

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Alex Eala fell at the hands of familiar tormentor Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium, absorbing a 1-6, 6-3, 3-6 defeat in the semifinals of the W80 Poitiers in France.
Sports
fbtw
Chance for Palawan to solidify PCAP playoff push

Chance for Palawan to solidify PCAP playoff push

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
It’s been a long hard road for the Palawan Queen’s Gambit. They have missed the playoff bus, and have gotten a...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Claros stuns Mordido, tops National Juniors Chess Championship

Claros stuns Mordido, tops National Juniors Chess Championship

2 hours ago
Youthful sensation April Joy Claros shocked Woman Grandmaster candidate Kylen Joy Mordido in the ninth and final round to...
Sports
fbtw
Japan B. League stars home-bound for Gilas stint

Japan B. League stars home-bound for Gilas stint

3 hours ago
Gilas players who are seeing action in the Japan B. League will return to the country on November 1 and 2 for another tour...
Sports
fbtw
Benilde's Gozum wins 2nd NCAA Player of the Week citation

Benilde's Gozum wins 2nd NCAA Player of the Week citation

3 hours ago
In a week filled with career-high performances in the NCAA Season 98 men's basketball tournament, Will Gozum stood out for...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers finally win, nip Nuggets

Lakers finally win, nip Nuggets

3 hours ago
LeBron James scored a game-high 26 points and the Los Angeles Lakers became the last NBA team to win a game this season, defeating...
Sports
fbtw
Zion makes triumphant NBA return as Pelicans rip Clippers

Zion makes triumphant NBA return as Pelicans rip Clippers

5 hours ago
Zion Williamson made a triumphant return from a right hip injury with 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in a 112-91...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with