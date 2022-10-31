PBA Player of the Week Encho Serrano helps Phoenix's rise

MANILA, Philippines – As Phoenix continues its relentless rise from the ashes, another hero stepped up to the plate and added fuel to the team's playoff drive in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup.

After fellow rookie teammate Tyler Tio, it was Encho Serrano who soared this time and carried the Fuel Masters to another back-to-back wins and stretch their run to five games in a row after a shaky 0-3 start in the import-spiced meet.

Phoenix (5-3) is now at fourth spot, with Serrano's imprints all over its streak of big wins over Rain or Shine and Talk 'N Text.

The 19th overall rookie pick in the last rookie draft uncorked 17.0 points on a high 50% shooting accuracy, on top of 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists to claim the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week honor for the period October 26-30.

Serrano's feat came in the heels of the same Player of the Week citation earned by Tio earlier this month as the Fuel Masters continued to thrive with solid contribution from their young guns.

The former La Salle stalwart started his impressive week with a career-best 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and a steal in only 21 minutes of play as Phoenix drubbed Rain or Shine, 92-83, where Serrano was chosen as the Best Player of the Game.

Up against the fancied TNT squad, the 2022 Draft Combine MVP did not slow down and posted 16 markers, three boards, three dimes, and a steal in the Fuel Masters' 91-88 win.

Serrano's fine play featured a clutch free throw in the final minute to give Phoenix an 89-88 lead before Tio iced the deal with his own freebies.

Jeron Teng and Alec Stockton of third running Converge, a team which is also on a winning streak, were also considered for the weekly citation being given by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat.