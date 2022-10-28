^

Cool Smashers buck flat start, stop Chargers

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
October 28, 2022 | 12:00am
Cool Smashers buck flat start, stop Chargers
Alyssa Valdez of Creamline is fierce in attacking the defense of Janel Maraguinot of Akari during their game at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Ced Domingo went on a block party as Creamline overcame a flat start in a 23-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-21 victory over Akari yesterday to remain unscathed in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Domingo, whose phenomenal rise started when she delivered a performance to remember in the PVL Invitational to win the Finals MVP plum, registered five kill blocks and finished with 14 points to help lift the Cool Smashers to a pristine 4-0 start.

“I think it became easy for me because of my teammates and we studied and prepared against Akari’s game,” said the 23-year-old Domingo.

But it took an opening-set collapse to wake the sleeping dragon in Creamline.

“I think what happened was the team became careless in the first set,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses. “But the important thing is we recovered and we made the needed adjustments.”

Fire-breathing Turk Yeliz Basa unleashed 18 points including 16 on kills while Jema Galanza, who topscored in their 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 25-12 win over Cignal in Sta. Rosa last Saturday, scattered 12 hits.

Tots Carlos, who missed some early games, had her best effort this conference, chipping in seven points, most of which in the fourth set when she relieved skipper Alyssa Valdez.

Setter Jia de Guzman said the opening-set implosion should strengthen the team as they face Mylene Paat and the undefeated Chery Tiggo Crossovers on Nov. 5 in what could be a sneak preview to this conference’s finals.

In the nightcap, Chery Tiggo survived a feisty United Auctioneers-Army, 22-25, 25-18, 25-27, 25-18, 15-12, to remain unbeaten in five outings, or one win away from sealing a first semis seat.

The Lady Troopers slipped to 0-4.

CED DOMINGO
