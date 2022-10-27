B. League: Dwight, Thirdy win as Parks' Nagoya blasts Wright, Kyoto

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas pals Dwight Ramos and Thirdy Ravena both picked up wins on Wednesday as their respective teams trumped their foes in the 2022-23 B. League season.

Ramos paced Levanga Hokkaido to a 93-80 drubbing of the Ibaraki Robots at Adastria Mito Arena.

The Filipino import top-scored with 16 points, eight rebounds and three dimes to help his squad snapped a two-game skid. Hokkaido improved their record to 3-6 for the year.

Thirdy, meanwhile, helped the San-En NeoPhoenix overcome the SeaHorses Mikawa at the Toyahashi City Gymnasium.

The playmaker finished with seven points, seven assists, and three rebounds as San-En continue their promising star to the year with a 6-3 slate.

They are also currently on a three-game win streak.

Elsewhere, former PBA pros Ray Parks Jr. and Matthew Wright faced off as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins and the Kyoto Hannaryz clashed at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Parks' Nagoya bested Wright and Kyoto, 85-61.

Parks was held scoreless, though, and only had one assist and one rebound in 10 minutes of play.

His Nagoya teammates stepped up in Parks' sub-par showing with Coty Clarke pacing the team with 19 points, five assists, and three boards for the 7-2 Diamond Dolphins.

Wright, for his part, had 12 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals in the losing effort as Kyoto ended their win streak at three games with a 4-5 record.

On the other hand, Kiefer Ravena's Shiga Lakes failed to arrest their losing slump as they fell to their fifth straight defeat — losing to the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 63-87, at Matsue City Gymnasium.

Kiefer's best performance of the year could not tow Shiga past Shimane's challenge.

Kiefer finished with 21 points, three assists, two steals and a rebound for the 2-7 Shiga Lakes.

In the other game, Justine Baltazar and Jay Washington both rode the bench as their teams faced each, the former's Hiroshijma Dragonflies (7-2) nipping the latter's Ryukyu Golden Kings (7-2), 80-73, at the FPCO Arena Fukuyama.

The Dragonflies extended their win streak to five while also stopping the Golden Kings' own run.

Over in B2, Kobe Paras and the Altiri Chiba sustained their fine form as they won their fifth straight game, beating the Koshigaya Alphas, 85-80, in overtime.

Paras finished with 14 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block off the bench. Chiba improved their record to 7-2.

Jordan Heading's Nagasaki Velca, for their part, bounced back with a 100-82 rout over Bambitious Nara at the Nagasaki Prefectural Gymnasium.

Heading finished with 17 points, including four triples, five boards and two assists as Nagasaki improved to 6-3.

Roosevelt Adams also tallied his first victory in Japan after the Kagawa Five Arrows defeated the Nishinomiya Storys, 92-82.

Adams collected seven points and one rebound in 12 minutes of action off the bench to help Kagawa snap a seven-game losing streak and improve to 2-7.

Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka and Greg Slaughter, unfortunately, absorbed an 87-79 loss to the Kumamoto Volters.

Slaughter tallied four points, three boards and one assist as Fukuoka lost back-to-back games and dropped to 4-5 for the year.