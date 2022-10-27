^

B. League: Dwight, Thirdy win as Parks' Nagoya blasts Wright, Kyoto

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 27, 2022 | 9:48am
B. League: Dwight, Thirdy win as Parks' Nagoya blasts Wright, Kyoto
Thirdy Ravena
MANILA, Philippines — Gilas pals Dwight Ramos and Thirdy Ravena both picked up wins on Wednesday as their respective teams trumped their foes in the 2022-23 B. League season.

Ramos paced Levanga Hokkaido to a 93-80 drubbing of the Ibaraki Robots at Adastria Mito Arena.

The Filipino import top-scored with 16 points, eight rebounds and three dimes to help his squad snapped a two-game skid. Hokkaido improved their record to 3-6 for the year.

Thirdy, meanwhile, helped the San-En NeoPhoenix overcome the SeaHorses Mikawa at the Toyahashi City Gymnasium.

The playmaker finished with seven points, seven assists, and three rebounds as San-En continue their promising star to the year with a 6-3 slate.

They are also currently on a three-game win streak.

Elsewhere, former PBA pros Ray Parks Jr. and Matthew Wright faced off as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins and the Kyoto Hannaryz clashed at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Parks' Nagoya bested Wright and Kyoto, 85-61.

Parks was held scoreless, though, and only had one assist and one rebound in 10 minutes of play.

His Nagoya teammates stepped up in Parks' sub-par showing with Coty Clarke pacing the team with 19 points, five assists, and three boards for the 7-2 Diamond Dolphins.

Wright, for his part, had 12 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals in the losing effort as Kyoto ended their win streak at three games with a 4-5 record.

On the other hand, Kiefer Ravena's Shiga Lakes failed to arrest their losing slump as they fell to their fifth straight defeat — losing to the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 63-87, at Matsue City Gymnasium.

Kiefer's best performance of the year could not tow Shiga past Shimane's challenge.

Kiefer finished with 21 points, three assists, two steals and a rebound for the 2-7 Shiga Lakes.

In the other game, Justine Baltazar and Jay Washington both rode the bench as their teams faced each, the former's Hiroshijma Dragonflies (7-2) nipping the latter's Ryukyu Golden Kings (7-2), 80-73, at the FPCO Arena Fukuyama.

The Dragonflies extended their win streak to five while also stopping the Golden Kings' own run.

Over in B2, Kobe Paras and the Altiri Chiba sustained their fine form as they won their fifth straight game, beating the Koshigaya Alphas, 85-80, in overtime.

Paras finished with 14 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block off the bench. Chiba improved their record to 7-2.

Jordan Heading's Nagasaki Velca, for their part, bounced back with a 100-82 rout over Bambitious Nara at the Nagasaki Prefectural Gymnasium.

Heading finished with 17 points, including four triples, five boards and two assists as Nagasaki improved to 6-3.

Roosevelt Adams also tallied his first victory in Japan after the Kagawa Five Arrows defeated the Nishinomiya Storys, 92-82.

Adams collected seven points and one rebound in 12 minutes of action off the bench to help Kagawa snap a seven-game losing streak and improve to 2-7.

Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka and Greg Slaughter, unfortunately, absorbed an 87-79 loss to the Kumamoto Volters.

Slaughter tallied four points, three boards and one assist as Fukuoka lost back-to-back games and dropped to 4-5 for the year.

Fresh jolt for Bolts

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Reeling from a woeful 1-5 start and in danger of missing the PBA Commissioner's Cup playoffs, Meralco has brought in a fresh import to replace four-year NBA veteran Johnny O'Bryant. It's not too...
Eala posts twin wins in French tiff, reaches doubles quarters

Eala posts twin wins in French tiff, reaches doubles quarters

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Eala went through qualifiers to get to the main draw where she edged home bet Jessika Ponchet in a three-set affair, 6-22,...
As Animam returns, Gilas women target historic third straight SEA Games gold

As Animam returns, Gilas women target historic third straight SEA Games gold

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Head coach Pat Aquino has the team preparing well and early for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games set in Cambodia next year where...
Arcilla makes Last Eight

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Johnny Arcilla continued to live up to his top billing as he breezed past Norman Enriquez, 6-0, 6-2, yesterday and reached the quarterfinals of the 39th PCA Open Tennis Championships at the Plaza Dilao indoor...
Booker sparks Suns over Warriors

11 hours ago
Devin Booker scored 34 points as the Phoenix Suns overpowered Golden State 134-105 in a hard-fought clash that saw Warriors star Klay Thompson ejected for the first time in his career.
Filipinas coach rues not being grouped with heavyweights US, Germany in Women's World Cup

Filipinas coach rues not being grouped with heavyweights US, Germany in Women's World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 53 minutes ago
Having been grouped with co-hosts New Zealand, Switzerland, and Norway in Group A after the official draw, the Filipinas steer...
Verstappen aims to beat teammate Perez, claim record win in Mexico

Verstappen aims to beat teammate Perez, claim record win in Mexico

1 hour ago
Max Verstappen will be seeking a party-pooping record this weekend when he aims to beat Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in...
A chat with CA Osasuna exec Luis Arregui

A chat with CA Osasuna exec Luis Arregui

By Anthony Suntay | 2 hours ago
I have always been excited about watching a live football game in Europe because I was told it was an experience like no other....
Aboitiz Football Cup returns with expanded format

Aboitiz Football Cup returns with expanded format

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Aboitiz Football Cup, the Philippines' longest running grassroots...
NBA fines Raptors' Ujiri $35K for remarks to game official

NBA fines Raptors' Ujiri $35K for remarks to game official

2 hours ago
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri was fined $35,000 by the NBA for approaching the scorer's table and directing inappropriate...
Recommended
