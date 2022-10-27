^

Aboitiz Football Cup returns with expanded format

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 27, 2022 | 9:06am
Now in its 22nd year, the Aboitiz Football Cup is back with greater interest in the beautiful game of football with the recent success of the men’s and women’s national teams as well as seven-a-side football and futsal. 

LIPA, Batangas – After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Aboitiz Football Cup, the Philippines’ longest running grassroots football tournament, returns from November 12 to December 10 at the Aboitiz Pitch in LIMA Estate, a leading industrial estate and thriving center of commerce in Batangas.

This year’s Aboitiz Football Cup features 14 categories from mixed 7-under, mixed 9-under, mixed 11-under, mixed 13-under, boys 15-under, boys 17-under, boys 19-under, boys 23-under, mixed open, men’s open, women’s open, veterans 30-39, veterans 40-49, and veterans 50 and above. It will run every Saturday for the next 5 weeks.

“The success of the Aboitiz Football Cup has been its grassroots program where kids can fulfill their football dreams as they go up the football pyramid,” said tournament organizer and former national player Rely San Agustin. 

“With the Aboitiz Football Cup back in season, this is a healthy sign for the game and staying fit and healthy with life getting back to a sense of normalcy after the lockdown,” added San Agustin.

“Para sa Philippine Air Force, malaking bagay na kasama kami sa Aboitiz Football Cup kung saan kami nag-champion nung 2018,” bared PAF playing coach Joebel Bermejo, himself a former national player who was a part of the Philippines’ breakout Azkals side of 2010. “Magandang memories para sa amin kasi pagkatapos ng Aboitiz Cup yung ibang players namin nag-retire on a good note.”

If some players went out with a bang, others came away noticed. One of them is current Azkals Development Team forward Andres Aldeguer.

The tournament is also where other former players continue playing even if they have moved to other fields.

Case in point, actor and model Jao Mapa who played for the University of Santo Tomas in the UAAP, and today, for Kapamilya United (ABS-CBN) in the Aboitiz Football Cup where they won the Mixed Open Division in 2018. 

“I try to participate and play football as much as I can,” described Mapa of his love for football. “Tournaments like the Aboitiz Football Cup allow people like me to continue to play and live out our football dreams even if we are professionals in other fields.”

Anchoring on the Aboitiz Group’s Great Transformation, the return of the Aboitiz Football Cup this season also anticipates intensified boot camps for both young football enthusiasts and sports teachers in the Batangas province. This further elaborates the Aboitiz Group’s commitment to advance communities and people’s lives through community engagement and athletics.

“The Aboitiz Football Cup has been a great arena to gather professionals and football enthusiasts alike. We saw that opportunity to use this season's 5 festival days and additional 3 non-festival days as training sessions for community kids in Malvar, Batangas. This 8-day football clinic provides the community kids a chance to meet and play with some of our successful football players and drive inspiration from their values and experiences. Looking ahead, we wanted to give them a chance to experience a football festival, and hopefully next year, participate in quality competition,” said Clifford Academia, LIMA Estate’s Vice President for Operations.

With notable Philippine football official Edwin Alobin serving as tournament director, the Aboitiz Football Cup will also highlight skills training and capability building for coaches and referees from local schools and communities through its 2-day referee course and events management training sessions.

“The objective for this is to teach the laws of the game to others so they can organize tournaments in their community,” said San Agustin.

Interested parties who wish to participate in the 22nd Aboitiz Cup can send their inquiries to [email protected] or to send SMS to +639177025952.

