GenSan forces rubber vs Bacolod

MANILA, Philippines — General Santos City bested Bacolod, 77-72, and forced a decider in their quarterfinals matchup last Monday in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season presented by Xtreme at the Batangas City Coliseum.

Earlier, Zamboanga Family’s Brand Sardines banked on Jaycee Marcelino’s triple-double to thwart Muntinlupa,77-71, and advance to the semifinal round via a two-game sweep of their own quarterfinal series.

Hounded throughout by Bacolod, GenSan leaned on Nikko Panganiban to avenge a 77-81 loss in the series opener and regain the favorite’s role in their do-or-die encounter on Oct. 31.