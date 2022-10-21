^

Ikeda sets for Order of Merit romp at Pradera Verde

Philstar.com
October 21, 2022 | 4:06pm
Chihiro Ikeda

MANILA, Philippines – Chihiro Ikeda seeks a strong finish as she tries to formalize her claim on a second Order of Merit crown on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour in the ICTSI Pradera Verde Challenge unfolding Tuesday at the sprawling Pradera Verde golf complex in Lubao, Pampanga.

Ikeda, whose game somewhat took a downswing while being hobbled by a wrist injury after emerging the circuit’s top money earner in 2016, has enjoyed a fine campaign this year despite the early surge of Chanelle Avaricio and amateur Rianne Malixi’s imposing presence in select tournaments. She scored victories at Mt. Malarayat and Eagle Ridge-Aoki while consistently posting Top 5 finishes in seven other events.

With a P756,750 in total earnings, the Fil-Japanese has all but clinched the coveted overall individual trophy with three-leg winner and second running Avaricio, with P605,000 in winnings, pursuing her bid for an LPGA Tour card in the US.

Harmie Constantino, who marked her LPGT debut with two victories and an OOM title in bubble setup last year, is at distant third with P579,000 followed by Sarah Ababa (P520,875), Pamela Mariano (P463,525), Marvi Monsalve (P440,850), Gretchen Villacencio (P422,200), Lovelyn Guioguio (P391,100), Highlands leg winner Sunshine Baraquiel (P380,650) and Apple Fudolin (P370,700).

Still, the Manila Southwoods and Asia Global Technologies-backed Ikeda is keen on closing out the season with a flourish, so do the rest of the field, ensuring another spirited charge for top honors in the upcoming 54-hole P1.5 million championship.

Keen competition is also seen in men’s play to be held side-by-side with the women’s with Eagle Ridge leg winner Michael Bibat back in the hunt after skipping the Riviera stop due to injury and multi-titled Tony Lascuña out to nail the elusive win after back-to-back runner-up efforts at Eagle Ridge and Riviera ruled by Juvic Pagunsan in sudden death.

In the LPGT, focus will also be on Kim Seoyun, who shone in her Tour debut as an amateur at Riviera that saw her contend in the final round and finish second to Malixi with a tournament-best 68 at the tough Langer layout.

The Korean will now compete as a pro at Pradera Verde where she will be as much tested as the rest of the pros next week with forecast of windy conditions at the long, challenging championship course made more daunting by its undulating putting surface.

Also in the fold are amateurs Eagle Ace Superal and Mafy Singson, who upstaged the pros at Splendido Taal last May. The ICTSI-backed Davaoeña is also coming into the event toughened up by her stint in the Thailand Amateur Open.

