^

Sports

Davao, Soleil launch junior golf program

Philstar.com
October 18, 2022 | 11:01am
Davao, Soleil launch junior golf program

MANILA, Philippines – Nino Villasencio carded a 73 to beat Aldren Gialon by four in the 18-hole tournament marking the first foray of the Office of Davao’s First Congressional District Representative in partnership with Soleil Café and Drive Range in junior golf at the Apo Golf and Country Club recently.

Children of the golf club’s employees made up the select roster of participants in the one-day event with the kids to further undergo training and later compete in a local golf tournament, according to Coach Francis Lucero.

The training includes overall flexibility, leg strength and balance, wedge shots, improving their distance off the tee, accuracy at hitting fairways, and developing positive mindset.

“Golf is a sport that allows players of all abilities to play competitively because of its handicap system, and we have the chance to compete internationally,” said Lucero, adding those who will excel will get the chance to vie in future US Kids and Junior World competitions. 

Rep. Paolo Duterte has thrown his full backing to the program also aimed at creating equal opportunities for children wanting to take up the sport.

In other results, Kenly Wacan topped the 13-15 category with a 91 with sibling Aj Wavan finishing with a 101, while CJ Wacan carded a 108 to trounce Santi Rabat, who scored a 119, in the 9-12 division.

Mary Rose Wacan topped 8-and-below with a 97 with Julienne Mabale ending up with a 111 while Rory Bisera shot a 57 over 9 holes to foil Ianne Molde by three in boys’ class.

Other participants were JC Feil, 12, Adrian Bisera, 14, and Margaux Mabale, 16.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Despite winning Olympic gold, Hidilyn Diaz' financial struggles continue
play

Despite winning Olympic gold, Hidilyn Diaz' financial struggles continue

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Despite having proven her wares as the country's first-ever gold medalist in history when she ruled the women's 55kg event...
Sports
fbtw
Villagracia rues missed chances in Azkals Development Team's draw with Maharlika

Villagracia rues missed chances in Azkals Development Team's draw with Maharlika

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Azkals Development Team head coach Jovanie Villagracia rued his side’s missed chances in their 1-1 draw against Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors must overcome 'crisis' in pursuit of fifth NBA crown

Warriors must overcome 'crisis' in pursuit of fifth NBA crown

1 day ago
The Golden State Warriors' hopes of clinching a fifth NBA championship since 2015 could hinge on how successfully the franchise...
Sports
fbtw

Can Jade shine like a gem?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
It won’t be long now before No. 1 contender Jade Bornea of Cotabato del Norte gets the chance to avenge Jerwin Ancajas’ twin losses to IBF superflyweight champion Fernando Martinez of Argentina as a ruling...
Sports
fbtw
Wilder makes triumphant heavyweight return, knocks out Helenius in 1 round

Wilder makes triumphant heavyweight return, knocks out Helenius in 1 round

1 day ago
Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder made a spectacular triumphant return after a year-long layoff, knocking out...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Jordan Clarkson stays with Utah, takes over starting spot from Mitchell

Jordan Clarkson stays with Utah, takes over starting spot from Mitchell

By Alder Almo | 52 minutes ago
Despite persistent trade rumors, Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson remained with the rebuilding Utah Jazz to start the...
Sports
fbtw
Fajardo&rsquo;s Gilas stint in peril

Fajardo’s Gilas stint in peril

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
June Mar Fajardo’s throat injury has not only forced him out of action for San Miguel Beer in the PBA but also practically...
Sports
fbtw
Smart-MVPSF taekwondo draws 1,500 entries

Smart-MVPSF taekwondo draws 1,500 entries

11 hours ago
Newbies and summer clinic campers will feel the thrill and excitement of real competition as the Philippine Taekwondo Association...
Sports
fbtw
Scott to revive Beermen?

Scott to revive Beermen?

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
With June Mar Fajardo sidelined for four to six weeks to recover from throat surgery, San Miguel Beer has brought in new import...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline tests Petro Gazz mettle

Creamline tests Petro Gazz mettle

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Creamline is out to boost its bold Grand Slam bid when it clashes with a dangerous Petro Gazz today in the Premier Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with