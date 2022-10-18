Davao, Soleil launch junior golf program

MANILA, Philippines – Nino Villasencio carded a 73 to beat Aldren Gialon by four in the 18-hole tournament marking the first foray of the Office of Davao’s First Congressional District Representative in partnership with Soleil Café and Drive Range in junior golf at the Apo Golf and Country Club recently.

Children of the golf club’s employees made up the select roster of participants in the one-day event with the kids to further undergo training and later compete in a local golf tournament, according to Coach Francis Lucero.

The training includes overall flexibility, leg strength and balance, wedge shots, improving their distance off the tee, accuracy at hitting fairways, and developing positive mindset.

“Golf is a sport that allows players of all abilities to play competitively because of its handicap system, and we have the chance to compete internationally,” said Lucero, adding those who will excel will get the chance to vie in future US Kids and Junior World competitions.

Rep. Paolo Duterte has thrown his full backing to the program also aimed at creating equal opportunities for children wanting to take up the sport.

In other results, Kenly Wacan topped the 13-15 category with a 91 with sibling Aj Wavan finishing with a 101, while CJ Wacan carded a 108 to trounce Santi Rabat, who scored a 119, in the 9-12 division.

Mary Rose Wacan topped 8-and-below with a 97 with Julienne Mabale ending up with a 111 while Rory Bisera shot a 57 over 9 holes to foil Ianne Molde by three in boys’ class.

Other participants were JC Feil, 12, Adrian Bisera, 14, and Margaux Mabale, 16.