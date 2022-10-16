^

Soaring Falcons down Blazers in 4 in V-League return

October 16, 2022 | 1:53pm
JM Tropia (L) and Joshua Magalaman
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — George Pascua came out victorious in his debut as Adamson University took down College of St. Benilde in four sets, 25-21, 28-26, 23-25, 25-16 to kick-start their 2022 V-League Collegiate Challenge campaign, Sunday at the Paco Arena.

Pascua, who is also the coach of PLDT in the Premier Volleyball League, last coached a men’s volleyball team back in 2016 when he was still at Far Eastern University.

“Ayun, sabi ko sa players ko first game natin after pandemic so umpisahan natin nang maganda. So let’s see, kailangan ma-sustain natin,” said Pascua moments after the victory.

Middle blocker Joshua Magalaman led Adamson with 13 points, including four blocks, while Ned Pacquing and JM Tropia chipped in 12 points each.

The Soaring Falcons were already on their way to sweeping the Blazers after winning the first two sets but went cold from the service line in the third, allowing the latter to force a fourth set.

“Satisfied in general pero medyo disappointed ako nung third set kasi 11 service errors,” rued Pascua.

“Talagang mahirap manalo, kalahati e. Sabi ko na lang sa kanila ‘wag niyo isipin yung error niya, isipin niyo yung kalaban kasi kung iisipin niyo yung error, mag-error kayo,” he added, as the Soaring Falcons committed a total of 41 errors in the win.

In the fourth, Adamson pulled away from Benilde and led by as much as eight points, 23-15, after Arnel Aguilar’s attack was swallowed by the net.

The Blazers scored on the following play but Magalaman delivered an emphatic quick to put his team at match point. Another attack error from Aguilar gave the Soaring Falcons their first win in the V-League Collegiate Challenge.

Roniey Adviento and Georgie Guani paced Benilde with 15 points apiece. Aguilar chipped in four points, 13 excellent receptions, and six digs in the loss.

The games air on The V-League's Facebook page and on its official website (V-League.ph).

