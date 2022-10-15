^

UP, Ateneo clash in rematch of UAAP 84 finals

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 15, 2022 | 4:42pm
UP, Ateneo clash in rematch of UAAP 84 finals
MANILA, Philippines — And the Katipunan rivals meet again.

Defending champion University of the Philippines and Ateneo, the two heavy title favorites and last season’s finals protagonists, figure in a highly-anticipated rematch to gain early footing in the airtight UAAP Season 85 race so far at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

Only four months following their iconic finale duel in Season 84, the Fighting Maroons and the Blue Eagles open another chapter in the Battle of Katipunan rivalry with a UAAP lead on the line approaching the tailend of the first elimination round.

UP and Ateneo, as expected from the preseason predictions, are currently locked with each other at 3-1 for a joint lead thus far with league revelation National U – setting the stage for an anticipated fiery battle at 4:30 p.m, Sunday.

That should serve as an added fuel to the animosity as UP seek to keep mastery of its rival while the former three-time champion Ateneo seeks a sweet payback to steady its bid for a throne redemption down the road.

UP last summer captured its first UAAP title in 36ers years through a nail-biting fashion after JD Cagulangan’s game-winner in the back-and-forth Game 3, ending Ateneo’s reign in the process.

The same gritty, unpredictable and all-out showdown can be expected in their rematch, according to Blue Eagles mentor Tab Baldwin.

“We’re going up against the league favorites. Rather than being a classic, it’s probably gonna be more of a dog fight and that’s okay. I think we were in a dog fight against UST. I don’t think we’re scared of dog fights,” he said as Ateneo tamed Santo Tomas to shrug off its first loss against another rival La Salle.

Like its dream title run last season to become the new UAAP king, UP is out to keep its hunger especially after having its unbeaten start so far get crushed by NU in a close 80-75 defeat.

“Ateneo came off a defeat and we saw that hunger from them against UST. We hope to have that same hunger coming off a loss. Hopefully, kami naman makabawi,” said assistant Christian Luanzon in lieu of head coach Goldwin Monteverde who's attending to a family matter. 

Meanwhile, University of the East (2-2) is determined to sustain its surprising start highlighted by a huge 83-78 win against La Salle when it takes on Santo Tomas (1-3) at 1 p.m.

 

