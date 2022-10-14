^

Sports

V-League Collegiate opener features quadruple-header

Philstar.com
October 14, 2022 | 11:16am
V-League Collegiate opener features quadruple-header
The Golden Tigresses (7-2) tie knots with the struggling Blue Eagles (4-5) at 10 a.m. in the second rematch of the UAAP volleyball finals prior to the pandemic with the winner boosting their Final Four drive.
STAR / File

Games Sunday
(Paco Arena)

10 a.m. – St. Benilde vs Adamson
1 p.m. – San Beda U vs Ateneo
3 p.m. – La Salle vs Arellano U
5 p.m. – San Sebastian vs UP

MANILA, Philippines – College volleyball levels up in the run-up to the varsity league season with eight schools in the 12-team men’s side kicking off their respective campaigns in the V-League Collegiate Challenge beginning Sunday at the Paco Arena.

College of St. Benilde and Adamson usher in hostilities in a busy opening day at 10 a.m. with Ateneo battling San Beda at 1 p.m., La Salle mixing it up with Arellano University at 3 p.m., and San Sebastian and UP facing off at 5 p.m.

Twelve teams are disputing the men’s crown with recently-crowned Spikers’ Turf and 2018 Collegiate Conference champion National University bannering Pool A that includes Adamson, Arellano, St. Benilde, La Salle and UST.

NCAA powerhouse Perpetual Help System-Dalta headlines Pool B of the preseason collegiate tournament organized by Sports Vision and backed by Asics, Mikasa and Beyond Active Wear, that also features Ateneo, Far Eastern University, San Beda, San Sebastian and UP.

Women’s action blasts off Wednesday, also at the Paco Arena, with eight teams battling it out for the championship.

Ateneo faces San Sebastian at 10 a.m., St. Benilde collides with UST at 1 p.m., Adamson tests Far Eastern University mettle at 3 p.m. and UP and San Beda clash at 5 p.m.

Ateneo, Adamson, FEU and San Sebastian compose Pool A, while St. Benilde, San Beda, UST and UP make up Pool B.

Games are played every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto plays limited minutes as 36ers bow to JackJumpers in NBL opener

Kai Sotto plays limited minutes as 36ers bow to JackJumpers in NBL opener

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Sotto entered the game in the third salvo and played for five minutes as he finished with four points, three boards and one...
Sports
fbtw
Flying Titans claim first win at expense of reeling Cargo Movers

Flying Titans claim first win at expense of reeling Cargo Movers

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Choco Mucho saved back-to-back set points in the fourth with a 4-0 finishing kick to keep the undermanned Cargo Movers winless...
Sports
fbtw

Gymnastics gets a lift

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
The recent Legends Performance Camp that brought together five elite coaches from the US to work with local coaches and female gymnasts in a three-day program at the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines National...
Sports
fbtw
Eala reaches new career-best ranking, jumps 29 spots

Eala reaches new career-best ranking, jumps 29 spots

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Alex Eala soared to a new-career high in the women’s professional circuit after a quarterfinal finish in the elite W80...
Sports
fbtw

PSC addresses concerns with NSAs

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission chair Noli Eala yesterday pleaded to national sports associations to be responsible in handling the government money they would receive to fund their respective programs.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Pasig Youth, PECA to debut in PCAP Open Conference 2nd Round

Pasig Youth, PECA to debut in PCAP Open Conference 2nd Round

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
After a scintillating over-the-board opening for the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ third offering...
Sports
fbtw
Valerio, Alcoba to fight in UAE Warriors on Oct. 20

Valerio, Alcoba to fight in UAE Warriors on Oct. 20

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Filipino mixed martial arts featherweights Mark Gregory Valerio and Mark Alcoba figure in the undercards of UAE Warriors...
Sports
fbtw
Undisputed champion Haney primed to punish Kambosos again in rematch

Undisputed champion Haney primed to punish Kambosos again in rematch

2 hours ago
Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney says he has "all the answers" to George Kambosos as they clash in a title...
Sports
fbtw
Wilder eyes knockout return against old sparring partner

Wilder eyes knockout return against old sparring partner

2 hours ago
Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder hopes to get back to winning ways with a knockout when he takes on former...
Sports
fbtw
Manny hints of return &nbsp;

Manny hints of return  

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Retired eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao fueled speculation that he may make a serious ring comeback during...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with