V-League Collegiate opener features quadruple-header

Games Sunday

(Paco Arena)

10 a.m. – St. Benilde vs Adamson

1 p.m. – San Beda U vs Ateneo

3 p.m. – La Salle vs Arellano U

5 p.m. – San Sebastian vs UP

MANILA, Philippines – College volleyball levels up in the run-up to the varsity league season with eight schools in the 12-team men’s side kicking off their respective campaigns in the V-League Collegiate Challenge beginning Sunday at the Paco Arena.

College of St. Benilde and Adamson usher in hostilities in a busy opening day at 10 a.m. with Ateneo battling San Beda at 1 p.m., La Salle mixing it up with Arellano University at 3 p.m., and San Sebastian and UP facing off at 5 p.m.

Twelve teams are disputing the men’s crown with recently-crowned Spikers’ Turf and 2018 Collegiate Conference champion National University bannering Pool A that includes Adamson, Arellano, St. Benilde, La Salle and UST.

NCAA powerhouse Perpetual Help System-Dalta headlines Pool B of the preseason collegiate tournament organized by Sports Vision and backed by Asics, Mikasa and Beyond Active Wear, that also features Ateneo, Far Eastern University, San Beda, San Sebastian and UP.

Women’s action blasts off Wednesday, also at the Paco Arena, with eight teams battling it out for the championship.

Ateneo faces San Sebastian at 10 a.m., St. Benilde collides with UST at 1 p.m., Adamson tests Far Eastern University mettle at 3 p.m. and UP and San Beda clash at 5 p.m.

Ateneo, Adamson, FEU and San Sebastian compose Pool A, while St. Benilde, San Beda, UST and UP make up Pool B.

Games are played every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.