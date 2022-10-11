Fortea emerges for UP, cops UAAP Player of the Week honors

MANILA, Philippines – As if UP needed more heroes in its bid to keep the crown in Diliman, an unheralded protagonist has risen to the occasion and taken the limelight.

Sans injured starting point guard JD Cagulangan, the Fighting Maroons haven’t skipped a beat with a searing 3-0 start for the solo lead early in UAAP Season 85 — thanks to the stellar play of gunner Terrence Fortea.

The 6-foot-1 guard, showing he still wields the same arsenal from his time with Batang Gilas and the NU Bullpups, made the most out of his opportunity and stepped up big time with averages of 14.7 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and a crisp 10-of-20 shooting from beyond the arc in three games.

On the strength of his breakout, Fortea emerged as the first Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week presented by the Philippine Sports Commission for Season 85.

“Since ‘nung situation namin about (JD), naging mindset kong kailangan mag-step up para sa team namin,” he said.

The 21-year-old kick-started his week with a previous career-best of 15 points, nine assists and five boards as UP escaped La Salle with a 72-69 win before uncorking 12 points, five dimes and three boards in their 87-78 overtime win against Adamson.

There was no stopping him from there as he reset his career-high to 17 markers on a perfect 5-of-5 clip from downtown to tow UP to an unbeaten start after a 73-67 win over FEU — wrapping up the nod supported by minor sponsors Jockey, Tinapayan Festival and MNL Kingpin.

UP coach Goldwin Monteverde, also once the architect of the Bullpups' dynasty in high school, lauded the meteoric rise of his prized guard with the hopes of forming a new and more lethal backcourt combo.

“Last season was a big adjustment for him for that position. But this season, I think unti-unti, habang wala si (JD), nabibigyan siya ng time at nag-iimprove siya. Hopefully, pagbalik ni (JD), at least, pwede silang magsabay,” he said.

Fortea edged out longtime teammate Carl Tamayo, La Salle's Schonny Winston, Ateneo's Ange Kouame, UE's Kyle Paranada and UST's Nic Cabañero for the weekly award decided upon by print and online writers regularly covering the league.