Philippine women's basketball coach ecstatic for revival of cage program

October 10, 2022 | 1:27pm
Patrick Aquino’s primary role as program director of Gilas Pilipinas women’s basketball was to recruit players and develop more talents from different parts of the country and places where there are strong base of Filipina players. 

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ strong showing in the FIBA Asia Under-18 women’s championship signaled the rebirth of a more comprehensive program for cagebelles in the country.

Patrick Aquino, who made the ultimate sacrifice of resigning as the country’s most successful coach in UAAP’s women’s basketball to assume the full-time role as project director and head coach of the Gilas Pilipinas women’s basketball team, takes pride on seeing the revival of the program. 

“It’s been 10 years since the last program for the girls. I think I was the last person rin to coach the youth team, during those times in 2010 with Ever Bilena. But now, through the help of Sir Sonny (Barrios), Sir Al Panlilio and the SBP, they asked me to form a team this year for the under-16 and under-18,” said Aquino.

In taking over the concurrent position as program director and head coach of women’s basketball, Aquino had to give up his role as head coach of the National University Lady Bulldogs, a team he led to six straight championships and a record 96 straight victories.

True enough, he was so busy finding new talents even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the recent FIBA Asia Under-18 tournament, the Filipina cagers secured the bronze medal to jumpstart the country’s program. Among the players who suited up for the squad were Kristan Yumul, Ashley Loon, Kate Bobadilla, Sumaya Sugapong, Candice Alexie Udal, Sydney Heyn, Kalen Abraham, BJ Villarin, Rhiana Calvert, Louna Ozar, and Dianne Camille Nolasco.

The cagebelles defeated Samoa, 84-68, to win the bronze medal, a day after the Philippines lost a heartbreaker against Malaysia, 65-66, in the semifinals. 

Although the young Filipinas fell short on playing in the gold medal round, their resolve to bounce back strong and keep a strong mindset of bringing glory to the country by winning a bronze medal was immeasurable.

With a solid foundation laid in the youth level, our team will be able to establish continuity in the program all the way to our Gilas Pilipinas women’s basketball team, which had successfully won back-to-back gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games. 

According to Aquino, their next plan is to go to different provinces and do basketball clinics and discover new talents and just recently, the multi-titled women’s coach joined veteran bench tactician Jong Uichico in a basketball camp in Isabela.

Aside from Isabela, Aquino also went to Cebu and Davao for his own basketball clinics for women and even pushed it as far as the United States for recruitment.    

“We had a decent turnout. Maraming girls who are excited to go to the clinics, wanting to play basketball — and that’s good. Kasi dati, wala talagang programa because the program was shelved the past two years because of the pandemic. But now, naglalabasan sila, so that’s good for the program,” said Aquino, referring to the recent basketball clinic in Isabela.       

“It’s been good for me as director for the women’s program, going there to the grassroots program,” he added. “That’s the start of what we’re really doing, to have a list of players na puwede nating mapakinabangan in the future.”

