Beermen thwart Elasto Painters in heated game

MANILA, Philippines — The San Miguel Beermen barged into the win column of the PBA Commissioner's Cup after besting the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 113-105, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Sunday.

In a game marred by ejections and technicals, the Beermen rode an 11-0 scoring burst in the fourth salvo to seize control, 105-95, with 4:12 left in the game.

Smack in the middle of SMB's run was a Beau Belga ejection after a flagrant foul penalty two. Technicals were also given out to SMB import Diamond Stone, Chris Ross and RoS coach Yeng Guiao.

Stone was trash-talking Belga while Ross and Guiao had a verbal exchange during that period. SMB was ahead, 102-95.

Though the pesky Elasto Painters stayed within striking distance until late in the game, SMB were able to fend them off to improve to 1-1 for the conference.

SMB rebounded from a sorry loss to the Blackwater Bossing in their conference opener.

Stone finished with a 42-point explosion to go along with 13 rebounds and three assists. June Mar Fajardo added 21 markers, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

CJ Perez also contributed 13 points off the bench.

Steve Taylor Jr. paced RoS with a double-double of 20 points, 18 rebounds and nine assits.

SMB plays guest team Bay Area Dragons next on Sunday, October 16. RoS, meanwhile, looks to bounce back against the TNT Tropang Giga on Saturday, October 15.