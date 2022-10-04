^

Parks fully adjusted with Nagoya in B. League

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
October 4, 2022 | 9:32am
Bobby Ray Parks Jr.
B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Bobby Ray Parks had a fantastic opening week in the Japan B. League for his squad, the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, and it wasn’t surprising at all.

In their first game against the Seahorses Mikawa, Parks tallied 14 points, one rebound, four assists and one steal in 23 minutes of action as his team won 101-86. 

In their next match, Nagoya won 84-74 with Parks contributing 12 points, a rebound, an assist, and a steal.

It was a performance that I expected.

Remember, it’s Ray’s second year in the league.

When I had a chance to speak to him while he was in the country, he intimated to me that he was so excited to return to Japan because after a year under his belt, he feels adjusted to playing in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Fans were always saying that basketball is basketball.

Not necessarily.

Parks is definitely a skilled and talented player, but he had to fit into the system that his coach developed for Nagoya. Not to mention that he had to learn to play with three international imports. 

Here in the country, he was asked to do just about everything, the ball was always in his hands. 

In the B. League, he’s an import, yes, an Asian Quota import, but more responsibility rests on the shoulders of the international reinforcements, so he’s had to play more off the ball, he’s had to pick his spots, and also try to acquaint himself with his local teammates and their playing style.

Now he’s fully adjusted to his role and he’s thriving!


Look at Thirdy Ravena, who’s been in the league for three years already, and his adjustment continues!

The San-en NeoPhoenix brought in three new international imports last year, Justin Knox, Robert Carter Jr. and Elias Harris. So that took some getting used to. Then this year, all three are gone and Yante Maten, Isaiah Hicks, and Kyle Collinsworth taking their place. That’s three major pieces of the team. And did I mention they have a new head coach?!

So imagine Ravena’s unfamiliarity at this stage once again.

Dwight Ramos is also having his share of adjustments because he is now with Levanga Hokkaido, after leaving the Toyama Grouses from last season.

So Parks is in a good place in his second year, and his coach has seen what Ray brings to the table and he is being used more efficiently.

So you shouldn’t be surprised with Parks starting to show his true worth.

In fact, expect him to thrive even more as the season progresses. Next up, the Ryukyu Golden Kings.

