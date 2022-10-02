Tamayo credits UP's 'no quit' mindset in latest comeback vs La Salle

MANILA, Philippines — The UP Fighting Maroons once again found themselves on the right end of an emphatic comeback when they erased a 10-point deficit to eke out a 72-69 win over the DLSU Green Archers to open their UAAP Season 85 men's basketball campaign at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

By now, storming back from double-digit holes is nothing new for the defending champions — especially against La Salle as their latest face off was reminiscent of their do-or-die battle in last season's Final Four.

Rather than looking at it as reasserting their mastery over their rivals from Taft, UP's top scorer Carl Tamayo said that it was simply the Maroons' mindset to keep going until the final buzzer.

"Hindi naman about La Salle," Tamayo said on whether facing the Green Archers brought out something special in him.

"Siguro bawat game naman ganun. Na-feel ko lang yung team, kailangan may mag-step up, and yung culture na bini-build namin, walang bibitaw, talagang pinaninindigan namin." he added.

Like in their Final Four clash earlier this year, it was Tamayo who took over late for the Diliman squad as he finished with 18 points and 19 boards — including the two free throws that sealed the deal for UP in the endgame.

To be able to come out with those big plays, Tamayo kept believing in his mind that there was always a way to come out of the struggles of the team in the early goings of the game.

"Yun lang naman iniisip ko nung lamang sila, hangga’t di pa tapos yung oras, may tsansa pa kaming manalo." said Tamayo.

The UAAP Season 84 Rookie of the Year also credited his teammates for doing the same.

"Proud ako sa teammates ko na wala talagang bumitaw, lumaban talaga hanggang dulo." he concluded.

Tamayo and the Maroons, who are looking for back-to-back championships in the UAAP, face the Adamson Soaring Falcons next on Wednesday, October 5, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.