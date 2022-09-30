^

Sports

Nationals go for kill vs HD Spikers

Philstar.com
September 30, 2022 | 11:01am
Nationals go for kill vs HD Spikers
Sta. Elena's Joshua Retamar battles Cignal's Louie Ramirez in a joust during Game One.
Spikers' Turf

Games Saturday

2:30 p.m. – Navy vs VNS-One Alicia
5:30 p.m. – NU-Sta. Elena vs Cignal

MANILA, Philippines – National University-Sta. Elena knows full well the need to win again and avoid going through a stretch where its strength and poise will be tested by Cignal’s veteran smarts in a do-or-die setting.

“We need to finish it and get the title on Saturday,” said Sta. Elena coach Dante Alinsunurin after steering the Nationals past the HD Spikers, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18, in the opener of their best-of-three series for the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference crown at the Paco Arena last Thursday.

While the young Nationals pounded their more experienced rivals in hitting department, 54-49, in Game One, Alinsunurin believes it is on the technical side where his wards are flourishing throughout their remarkable campaign in the league organized by Sports Vision.

“Since the start, our advantage is on receiving and blocking and our mindset has always been win the championship,” he added.

But expect the back-to-wall HD Spikers not to just roll over and die, guaranteeing a more explosive face-off than the first in Game 2 starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, also at the Paco venue.

Meanwhile, PGJC-Navy also tries to wrap up its own best-of-three series for third with VNS-One Alicia at 2:30 p.m. with the Sealions going flat out for a repeat of their dominant 25-20, 25-19, 25-21 romp in Game One.

Alinsunurin also credited playmaker Joshua Retamar’s guts after the team skipper fought off cramps midway through the fourth set and finished with 26 excellent sets and five points.

But Sta. Elena’s 1-2 punch — Nico Almendras and Mike Buddin — will be Cignal’s main concern as the duo continued to hammer in the kills that have been crippling the HD Spikers. They combined for 42 points the last time out and are expected to produce another solid combination with Obed Mukaba and Ken Malinis also providing solid backup with a combined 14-point output.

Still, Cignal coach Dexter Clamor expects Marck Espejo, JP Bugaoan, Ysay Marasigan and the fast-rising Louie Ramirez to outdo themselves, force a sudden death on Tuesday and hopefully extend their reign to another year after beating Air Force in a pair of five-setters in the 2019 finals before the league took for a forced three-year hiatus due to pandemic.

The four also combined for 52 attack points but the HD Spikers failed to recover after dropping the pivotal third set from a tight 22-all count and lost the match in the face of the Nationals’ sustained attack in the fourth.

Cignal also won the 2019 Reinforced crown, also at Air Force’s expense, underscoring the HD Spikers’ championship mettle that however will be put into a severe test Saturday.

Matches are telecast live on One Sports and One Sports+ and online portals Cignal Play, Gigaplay and SpikersTurf.ph.

SPIKERS TURF

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

USA storms into semis showdown vs Canada

11 hours ago
Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas nailed 13 points and 14 rebounds as an all-conquering United States closed in on an 11th title after setting up a women’s basketball World Cup semifinal against Canada...
Sports
fbtw

UAAP ready to roll

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
It’s all systems go for the UAAP men’s basketball 85th season which rolls out with a doubleheader at the MOA Arena tomorrow.
Sports
fbtw
Eala falls short of upset vs Polish foe in W60 Templeton

Eala falls short of upset vs Polish foe in W60 Templeton

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Despite taking the match opener with a 6-2 victory over the World No. 163 netter, Eala lost steam in what could've been the...
Sports
fbtw
Cebu, Manila Chooks face daunting task

Cebu, Manila Chooks face daunting task

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
After making the quarterfinals in the recent Manila leg, local 3x3 bets are determined to go all the way this time with an...
Sports
fbtw
Trailblazer Thirdy thrilled to see 'Filipino brothers' playing in Japan B. League

Trailblazer Thirdy thrilled to see 'Filipino brothers' playing in Japan B. League

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Thirdy Ravena was the first, but he was certainly not the last.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Arcilla returns to winning form, rules Puerto Princesa Open

Arcilla returns to winning form, rules Puerto Princesa Open

5 minutes ago
Johnny Arcilla came away with a couple of breaks to shatter doubles partner Ronard Joven, 6-4, 6-4, in the finals and get...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena credits student-athlete life in UST for successful pro career

Obiena credits student-athlete life in UST for successful pro career

By Luisa Morales | 7 minutes ago
From the time he decided to leave the Tigers' den in Espana, Obiena has made a name for himself in the world of athletics....
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Caloocan shocks Batangas; Bacolod, San Juan win

MPBL: Caloocan shocks Batangas; Bacolod, San Juan win

34 minutes ago
Caloocan Victory Liner caught Batangas City Embassy Chill napping in the fourth quarter and posted an 86-81 stunner in the...
Sports
fbtw
'Filipino culture is unreal': Mayweather raves over Philippines in latest visit

'Filipino culture is unreal': Mayweather raves over Philippines in latest visit

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Expected to head to Boracay for the weekend, Mayweather gushed over the Philippines in what he believes will be a regular...
Sports
fbtw
Former URCC veteran Yan Xiaoyan takes the spotlight in UFC Fight Night

Former URCC veteran Yan Xiaoyan takes the spotlight in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
On media day for the Ultimate Fighting Championship Thursday, Chinese mixed martial arts fighter Yan Xiaoyan prefaced her...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with