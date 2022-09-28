^

Sports

Hotshots stymie Dyip for winning start in PBA Commissioner’s Cup

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 28, 2022 | 5:29pm
Hotshots stymie Dyip for winning start in PBA Commissionerâ€™s Cup
Nicholas Rakocevic
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots avoided an upset at the hands of the Terrafirma Dyip, winning their conference opener 100-92 in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

Despite squandering a 15-point lead in the second half, reinforcement Nicholas Rakocevic came up big with 45 points and 25 rebounds to tow Magnolia to victory in the fourth salvo.

A streaking Terrafirma opened the final period with a 17-6 run to flip the script on Magnolia and gain a two-point advantage, 88-64, after some free throws by import Lester Prosper.

But the Hotshots answered back with five straight points to regain the lead.

Though the teams went tit-for-tat until the 2:59 mark of the game where Prosper hit a jump shot to put the Dyip in front, 92-91, Magnolia scored one final 9-0 burst to finish the game and come away with the win.

Rakocevic punctuated the run with a dunk to push their lead to eight with 32 seconds left on the clock.

Jio Jalalon and Ian Sangalang paced the effort from the locals with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the loss for Terrafirma soured a monster double-double from Prosper as he finished with 41 points and 19 boards.

Juami Tiongson added 19 points off the bench.

The Hotshots play the Converge FiberXers next on Saturday as they look for a 2-0 start, while the Dyip look to avoid a 0-3 hole when they face the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters on Sunday.

Both weekend games will tip off at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nationals slay Griffins to sweep Spikers' Turf semis

Nationals slay Griffins to sweep Spikers' Turf semis

1 day ago
National University-Sta. Elena repulsed VNS-One Alicia, 25-17, 20-25, 25-21, 27-25, on Tuesday to sweep the Spikers’...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons, Archers brace for tough UAAP Season 85 opener

Maroons, Archers brace for tough UAAP Season 85 opener

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
In a rematch of last season's Final Four battle that reached a deciding Game Three, head coaches Goldwin Monteverde and Derrick...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine karate has bright future with prospects Morales siblings, Daz

Philippine karate has bright future with prospects Morales siblings, Daz

8 hours ago
A bunch of kids from San Jose del Monte, Bulacan could be the future of Philippine karate.
Sports
fbtw
Bataan, GenSan, Pampanga register wins in OKbet-MPBL

Bataan, GenSan, Pampanga register wins in OKbet-MPBL

7 hours ago
Bataan blitzed Manila in overtime, 109-102, while General Santos City subdued San Juan, 79-69, to join Pampanga in the winner's...
Sports
fbtw
Top guns back in Philippine Golf Tour hunt at Riviera

Top guns back in Philippine Golf Tour hunt at Riviera

4 hours ago
The men of the tour can’t wait to get going after a long break with Clyde Mondilla re-joining the Philippine Golf Tour’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Quiban seeks strong finish in Mercuries Taiwan

Quiban seeks strong finish in Mercuries Taiwan

By Jan Veran | 24 minutes ago
Justin Quiban hopes to ride on his joint 14th place finish in last week’s Yeangder TPC as he rejoins the Asian Tour...
Sports
fbtw
It&rsquo;s UAAP championship or bust for UP's Zavier Lucero in final playing year

It’s UAAP championship or bust for UP's Zavier Lucero in final playing year

By Luisa Morales | 56 minutes ago
Champions for the first time since 1986, the Fighting Maroon is looking to extend their reign.
Sports
fbtw
EJ Obiena feted by Chiang Kai Shek College as 'treasure'

EJ Obiena feted by Chiang Kai Shek College as 'treasure'

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
In simple rites at his alma mater of Chiang Kai Shek College in Manila, Ernest John Obiena was given a send-off by the school’s...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan resumes LPGA drive in Ascendant tilt

Pagdanganan resumes LPGA drive in Ascendant tilt

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Bianca Pagdanganan hopes to come out fresh from a week-long break as she resumes her LPGA Tour campaign in the Ascendant LPGA...
Sports
fbtw
Baldwin cites pros and cons of Ateneo skipping local preseason tourneys

Baldwin cites pros and cons of Ateneo skipping local preseason tourneys

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Instead of playing in tiffs like the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup, the Blue Eagles found themselves flying to Japan and Israel...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with