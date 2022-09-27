Surfing tournaments seen to revive Siargao

MANILA, Philippines – Two surfing tournaments are expected to bring back the lively vibe to Siargao’s economy, tourism and sports scene in September and in October.

General Luna Mayor Sol Matugas has announced the staging of the 1st Mayor Sol National Surfing Competition and the International Surfing Cup. The national competition will be held from September 28 to October 1 while the international tournament will be held from October 15 to 21.

“The Mayor Sol’s Cup sanctioned by the United Philippine Surfing Association (UPSA), will be a qualifying event for the 26th International Surfing Cup,” said Mayor Sol.

The surfing events will be supported by the office of Surigao Del Norte 1st District Rep. Francisco Jose Matugas II.

The last time competitive surfers rode the waves in Siargao was during the International Surfing Cup held late in 2019, months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The Mayor Sol Cup will be a feeder to the 2022 World Surfing League international event.

A total of P1.5 million worth of prizes await the winners of the Mayor Sol’s Cup, to be participated in by around 200 professional surfers from Siargao Island and other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, 64 men and 40 women professional surfers have committed to join the international tournament in October.

“The 26th Siargao International Surfing Cup will also serve as the venue of the First International Women Surfing Competition,” former Surigao del Norte Governor Francisco Matugas said.

Governor Matugas said the organizers have put together the US$110,000 for the prizes of the winners as well as the salaries of judges, and other expenses.

Mayor Sol said the tournaments will help not just General Luna but also the other municipalities in Siargao as they reel from the COVID-19 pandemic and the destruction Typhoon Odette caused.

General Luna is one of the most affected areas when typhoon Odette hit Surigao del Norte last year, incurring damage of P1.3 billion, based on an assessment by the provincial government.