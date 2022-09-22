Bong Go commends title-winning Philippine netball squad in Senate resolution

MANILA, Philippines – Senator and Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports Christopher “Bong” Go on Tuesday filed Senate Resolution No. 224 commending and congratulating the Philippine netball team — also known as Siklab — for clinching the championship in the Plate category and finishing fifth overall in the Asian Netball Championships 2022 held in Singapore.

Go noted that some members of the national team are members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, proving that anyone can engage in competitive sports and bring honor to the country especially with the utmost support provided by the government.

“Mr. President, ang nakatutuwa pa po nito, ang ilang miyembro ng Siklab ay parte rin ng Armed Forces of the Philippines,” he said.

“Patunay lamang po nito na ang isports ay para sa lahat at kahit sino ay may kakayahang makapagbigay ng karangalan sa bansa sa pamamagitan ng isports,” added Go.

Go also thanked and congratulated the Philippine Netball Federation and all members of the coaching staff for the sporting triumph, saying, “Maraming salamat po sa inyong mga pagsisikap upang makamit ng ating mga manlalaro ang tagumpay na ito.”

“Sana po ay patuloy nating suportahan ang ating mga atleta nang sa gayon ay patuloy silang makapagbigay ng karangalan sa bansa,” he added.

With the aforementioned result, the Philippine team surpassed their performance in 2018. More importantly, they have successfully qualified for the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games to be held in November 2023 at Bangkok-Chonburi, Thailand.

Siklab Pilipinas team snatched the Plate title after dominating Maldives (59-41) and Brunei (40-37) in Group F during the second round of the competitions.

Go also noted in the resolution that the outstanding performance displayed by the Filipino netball players has inspired many young Filipino athletes to develop an interest in the sport of netball.

He then wished the team luck in their forthcoming competition in Thailand.

“Know that the government will work hard to give you all you require to maintain your success,” assured the senator.

“Patuloy ko rin pong ipaglalaban ang inyong karapatan at kapakanan dito sa Senado upang patuloy ding umangat ang antas at kalidad ng isports sa ating bansa,” he added.

He also thanked all Filipino athletes for motivating the government to work harder for Philippine sports development and for the country at large.

“Maraming salamat po. Mabuhay kayong lahat!” said Go.

The senator, a staunch advocate for sports development, reiterated the need to create an intensified program to encourage more Filipino youth to engage in sports activities, citing that it is an effective way to keep them away from illegal drugs and other vices.

The recent successes of national athletes, according to Go, further justifies the need to invest in the country’s grassroots sports program. Earlier, Go authored and co-sponsored the measure that became Republic Act No. 11470. The law, which former president Rodrigo Duterte signed in June 2020, provides for the establishment of the National Academy of Sports at the New Clark City Sports Complex in Capas, Tarlac.



“Isa po talaga sa mga pangarap ko ang pagkakaroon ng National Academy of Sports na kumpleto sa makabagong pasilidad, silid-aralan at tirahan ng ating mga scholar at nakabatay sa international standards,” shared Go.

“Bukod sa paghasa sa ating mga kabataan sa larangan ng sports, pagkakalooban din sila ng de-kalidad na edukasyon. Mag-aaral sila, makapagsasanay sa kanilang sports discipline at hahasain bilang kinatawan ng bansa sa international competitions,” he noted.

The lawmaker also filed SBN 423 or his proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act of 2022. It shall provide a more inclusive system that shall efficiently nurture and support potential Filipino athletes, and shall give them equal opportunities of becoming future contenders in international sporting competitions.

“This will not only help the country become one of the sports powerhouses in Asia but also encourage our young people to stay away from illegal drugs and criminality by getting into sports,” Go said.