NLEX taps Lim as new head coach

MANILA, Philippines — NLEX yesterday installed Frankie Lim as new coach ahead of the Road Warriors’ PBA Commissioner’s Cup opener.

Lim, who won four titles with San Beda in the NCAA and last handled Perpetual Help, hopes to bring his winning tradition to NLEX.

“I want the team to be stronger, better and more competitive to ensure the win,” said Lim, who is tasked to steer the franchise to its milestone PBA championship.

“We can implement some changes so the team can improve and be better the soonest possible time.”

Lim’s NLEX debut is set tomorrow, interestingly against a Rain or Shine team under his predecessor, Yeng Guiao.

A six-time champion as a player, the 62-year-old Lim is making his coaching comeback in the pro league. He previously called the shots for Barangay Ginebra in the 2015 Commissioner’s Cup.