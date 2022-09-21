^

Bay Area Dragons set Blackwater afire in PBA debut

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 21, 2022 | 5:01pm
Bay Area Dragons' Myles Powell
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Guest team Bay Area Dragons had the perfect start to their journey in the PBA Commissioner's Cup as they routed the Blackwater Bossing, 133-87, in the conference opener at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

Parading former NBA player Myles Powell as their reinforcement, Bay Area hardly broke a sweat against the Bossing.

A 14-0 burst in the early goings of the first salvo saw the Dragons up by twin-digits early, 21-7, and they never looked back.

By the end of the opening quarter, the Dragons were already ahead by 17, 36-19.

It was cruise control from then on for the visitors as the Bossing were unable to make it a ball game from that point. The Dragons led by as much as 46 points.

Powell feasted on the Blackwater Bossing as he finished with an eye-popping 41 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Glen Yang, for his part, added 22 markers, five boards, seven dimes and one steal.

Skipper Songwei Zhu contributed 13 points as well.

Ato Ular paced the Bossing in the lopsided loss with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

The Bossing played without newly acquired Troy Rosario in the game.

The Bay Area Dragons play the NorthPort Batang Pier on Saturday while the Bossing face Phoenix Super LPG Fuelmasters on the same day.

