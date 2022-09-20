^

Sports

UAAP back in full swing for Season 85

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 20, 2022 | 4:03pm
UAAP back in full swing for Season 85
UAAP
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Student-athletes from across all sports finally get their much-awaited chance to strut their stuff anew as the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), led by host Adamson University, parades Season 85 in full calendar.

A total of 60 events in 21 sports are on deck for UAAP’s full-swing return starting October 1 with the centerpiece men’s basketball event after staging only eight events in Season 84 under a compressed format.

Season 84, hosted by La Salle, marked the UAAP’s return from a two-year lull due to the pandemic.

With only three months in between, UAAP returns to action for a historic second straight season this year with a theme of “Rise as One” to welcome back the rest of its events and join the country’s gradual return to normal at the tailend of the pandemic.

“Rise as one is not just about the UAAP but rather about the articulation of the situation of the country. Having this kind of theme kind of speaks that we’re back, rising as one,” said UAAP president Fr. Aldrin Suan, CM, of Adamson.

“Hopefully, it will signal to the entire Philippine sports community that here we go. We’re not only trying to go back to normal and recover but to elevate into higher level,” he added in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum also graced by UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag Tuesday.

As host, Adamson will raise the curtain on October 1 against Santo Tomas at 2 p.m. after the pre-recorded opening ceremony to be aired on Cignal TV at 12:30 p.m. Reigning champion University of the Philippines (UP) then begins its title defense against La Salle at 4 p.m.

Among the sports returning to UAAP fold are Olympic events athletics and swimming, badminton, table tennis, judo, taekwondo, fencing, softball, baseball and lawn tennis as well as the junior competitions as face-to-face classes resume.

The UAAP only held men’s basketball, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s 3x3 hoops, men’s and women’s chess, poomsae and men’s beach volleyball plus the mid-season spectacle cheerdance competition last season.

The Season 85 Cheerdance Competition is set on December 10 as UAAP basketball is expected to reach the Christmas season to give way for the Gilas Pilipinas campaign in the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in November.

“We normally try to avoid going deep into the Christmas season but it’s a small sacrifice for Gilas na aabot tayo around December 17,” said Saguisag as UAAP halts action on November 7-15 for Gilas’ games on November 10-14.

UP’s Carl Tamayo, Ateneo’s Ange Kouame and La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao are among the UAAP standouts expected to be tapped by Gilas for the scheduled games on the road against Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Asi at 49 just keeps going, going

Asi at 49 just keeps going, going

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Asi Taulava, the oldest active player in the PBA, gets to stretch his playing career after injury-hit NLEX elevated him to...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas invites Brownlee, Oliver

Gilas invites Brownlee, Oliver

By Olmin Leyba | 4 days ago
Gilas Pilipinas wants to integrate prospects Justin Brownlee and Cameron Oliver into the national team program even while...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine sports has a new partner

Philippine sports has a new partner

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
OKBet recently delivered its “Proudly Pinoy” brand of sports entertainment to thousands of basketball fans in...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto's 36ers to face NBA's Thunder, Suns in NBL preseason

Sotto's 36ers to face NBA's Thunder, Suns in NBL preseason

By Luisa Morales | August 27, 2022 - 12:09pm
This is the first time the 36ers will play against an NBA team in three years after facing the Utah Jazz in preseason games...
Sports
fbtw
Griffins gun for last semis berth in Spikers' Turf

Griffins gun for last semis berth in Spikers' Turf

1 day ago
Unbeaten Sta. Elena and defending back-to-back champion Cignal face off Tuesday in what could be a preview of the title duel...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Alido 5 shots adrift in ADT golf opener

Alido 5 shots adrift in ADT golf opener

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Ira Alido missed capping a big frontside windup with a bogey on the ninth as he carded a one-under 71 to trail Indonesian...
Sports
fbtw
Cone sees Malonzo as future Ginebra franchise player

Cone sees Malonzo as future Ginebra franchise player

By Olmin Leyba | 2 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone sees newly acquired Jamie Malonzo as a potential cornerstone of the league’s most popular...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers get back at Altas

Blazers get back at Altas

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The College of St. Benilde Blazers went into their game against the University Perpetual Help Altas with one thing in their...
Sports
fbtw
2022 Presidents Cup to be shown in Philippines by TapGo TV

2022 Presidents Cup to be shown in Philippines by TapGo TV

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Filipino golf fans will be treated to one of the year’s biggest sporting events in the 2022 Presidents Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Japanese star Matsuyama gunning for redemption against powerful US Team

Japanese star Matsuyama gunning for redemption against powerful US Team

5 hours ago
Three years later, the defeat still stings for Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with